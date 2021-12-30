Running gear: buying guide





Men To skyrocket, Dhb and New Balance are some of the running clothing brands that go to XS in their men’s collections; while Adidas offers a specialized “Petite” range for men, which includes shorts, tights and vests in shorter lengths. Footwear brands offering small sizes for men include Saucony, which sizes up to a UK 4; Hoka, which sizes up to a UK 4.5; and Asics, which goes for a UK 5. For slim feet, Brooks and New Balance offer some models in a narrow “B” fit. Philippe haynes What to look for … Tailored tops: if you have a slim physique, avoid baggy tops. Opt for fitted t-shirts and underwear, which will flatter your body shape. Adjustable cuffs and hem: Long-sleeved tops and jackets can be problematic for short runners if the arm length is too long, so choose clothes that have elasticated or adjustable cuffs to prevent the sleeves from sticking out of your wrists. Some tops and jackets also have an adjustable elastic hem at the waist, which will help you create a more fitted fit in the body. 3 “or 5” shorts: when shopping for shorts, look for ones that are 3 “or 5” in length, which will go higher up the leg. Two-in-one shorts, such as those modeled by Rodrigo above, are also a flattering option for shorter men, as the compressive fabric of the undershorts showcases upper leg muscle tone. Have the look: Rodrigo (above) wearing: top: small; shorts: small; shoes: UK 6 Model’s height: 5’4 “/ Waist: 30” Men’s HeatGear® Armor Fitted Short Sleeve Under protection

underarmor.co.uk £ 26.00 Under Armor Rush Run 2 in 1 Shorts Under protection

sport shoes.com £ 45.49 Vizipro Guide 14 Saucony

saucony.com USD 125.00 Women Many brands of women’s fitness clothing, such as “data-vars-ga-product-id =” 438c5075-2a7b-4077-930d-4b50bded175c “data-vars-ga-product-price =” 0.00 “data-vars -ga-product -sem3-brand = ““data-vars-ga-product-sem3-category =” “data-vars-ga-product-sem3-id =” “data-affiliate-network =” “data-affiliate =” true “> Sweaty Betty and Lululemon, cater well for petite runners, with high quality leggings available in a range of lengths. Sweaty Betty offers tights in a 7/8 length with a 24 “inseam (tip: although 7/8 leggings are designed to cut to the ankle, they can easily be worn full length). Lululemon offers a range of styles in a 25 “length. Reebok and Fabletiques Also offers a range of tights in shorter lengths, while Adidas produces tights, tops and shorts in shorter lengths for petite women. Most mainstream clothing brands boil down to an XS, with some brands such as Blood and Lululemon extending to an XXS. For runners with small feet, many running shoe retailers go down to a UK 3, while Nike goes down to a UK 2.5. Philippe haynes What to look for … Close-fitting clothing: A compression technical fabric running kit can help accentuate your curves if you have a slim physique. Bodycon stockings that hug and cinch at the waist, like cycling-style shorts, look great with a cropped top or jacket. 3 “shorts: However, those with shorter legs may prefer two-in-one shorts, such as those modeled by Sarah (above), or split shorts, as they are a bit shorter – look for those with a short leg. 3 inches. Adjustable fit: some jackets and tops have adjustable hems, cuffs and ties, which can help create a more tailored and flattering fit. Have the look … Sarah (above) is wearing: bra: XS; shorts: XS; shoes: UK 3 Model’s height: 5’1 “/ Dress: UK 4-6 Energy Bra Lululemon

lululemon.fr £ 29.00 Under Armor Rush Run Women’s 2 in 1 Shorts Under protection

sport shoes.com £ 45.49 Gel-Cumulus 23 ASICS

asics.com.uk £ 120.00

