Lori Harvey shows off her curves in a sexy ‘Green Shell’ dress

Hello beautiful featured video CLOSE Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers some new pics to swoon this week and we love it! Earlier today, the 24-year-old model and social influencer showed off her curvy figure in a sexy green seashell dress and jacket from GCDS. Designed by wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, the look is straight from FW21 and looked stunning on Lori as she gave us different angles in her IG carousel. Lori paired the green dress and jacket with a matching green handbag and green tie-up heels. She wore her long dark brown hair in loose curls and parted in the middle to frame her face. “Tinker Bell,” she captioned the photo series for her 4 million followers on IG. Find out below. “YES,” Lori’s friend and singer, Justine Skye, commented in the IG photos while another subscriber wrote, “that color on you. “ But this gorgeous green ensemble wasn’t the only time the founder of SKN by LH turned heads on Instagram this week. The socialite gave her followers a glimpse of the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday when she shared two new photos of herself posing with the luxury brand’s handbag and brown trench coat. I love the trench coat days and #TheLolaBag is the perfect staple you need in your @burberry #ad collection, Harvey captioned the pic. Find out below. As the new face of Burberry, Harvey modeled the quilted bag to perfection. She accessorized thin gold earrings and kept her manicure and makeup simple, rocking a classic French manicure and neutral makeup while wearing her hair in mid-rise braids. For her shoes, she wore brown point-toe pumps and served the face while posing for the classic photo. We never tire of Lori’s trendy style! Don’t miss … Lori Harvey Hosts Lori Harvey’s SKN Pop Up Store In Miami Lori Harvey kills in House of CB

