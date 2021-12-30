Top 10 red carpet fashion trends of 2021 bring a return to glamor – The Hollywood Reporter

The step and rehearsal during awards season red carpets in 2021 felt like a collective sigh of fashion relief, as the stars stepped out in all their glory again. The dominant trend was a return to glamor. This translated into looks inspired by old Hollywood, the pageantry of cape and trainer dresses, bursts of ostrich feathers and elegant elbow gloves.

After months of being in sweatshirt sets, the skin was with va-va-voom slits, plunging necklines, and plenty of shy details. Aside from Jason Sudeikis’ tie-dye hoodie at the Golden Globes, the guys were also glamorous men in suits with pops of cool color and sparkling sequins.

Old hollywood style

A slew of tall ladies dazzled by the channeling of the Old Hollywood aesthetic – think Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior haute couture at the Emmys and Elle Fanning in Gucci (if only via Instagram) at the Golden Globes.

(LR) Anya Taylor-Joy, Yara Shahidi and Billie Eilish

Rich Fury / Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images (2)

This trend was accentuated with a series of styling odes to retro starlets at the Met Gala, where Yara Shahidi referred to Josephine Baker; Billie Eilish paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe; Eiza González winked at Ava Gardner; and Gemma Chan turned to Chinese-American film star Anna May Wong.

Opera gloves

Long gloves have proven to be a fashionable and practical pandemic supplement. Cynthia Erivo donned white leather gloves up to Valentino’s haute couture elbows at the Golden Globes, while Emma Corrin’s greenhouse-shaped manicure stepped out of her fingerless Miu Miu opera gloves at the Emmys.

Tessa thompson

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Additionally, black leather opera gloves were a go-to accessory with white strapless dresses for Tessa Thompson at the Gotham Awards (at Bach Mi) and for Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala (at Prada).

Caped Crusades

Dresses with matching capes are fun. Earlier in December, mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence looked radiant in a Dior gown adorned with a pleated cape at the Do not seek premiere and Sarah Jessica Parker served up Carrie Bradshaw’s whimsical style in a caped Oscar de la Renta look at the And just like that first.

(LR) Jennifer Lawrence, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga

Mike Coppola / Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images; Samir Hussein / WireImage

Another great example: Lady Gaga’s Gucci purple pleated cape dress at the UK premiere of Gucci House (associated with opera gloves with rhinestones of the moment). And who can forget Kate Middleton’s grand entrance to the UK premiere of No time to die in a sequined and jeweled cape dress from Jenny Packham?

Gusts of feathers

Angela Bassett wowed the Golden Globes in a purple Dolce & Gabbana dress with feathered off the shoulders and slits, while Laura Dern’s Oscar de la Renta gown at the Oscars was finished with a frothy white feather skirt. Cynthia Erivo had three fancy flights – one at the Emmys in a Louis Vuitton dress with a burst of colorful feathers at the hem and two more at the Venice Film Festival, donning a couture Schiaparelli dress with a fuschia feather skirt as well as ‘a black -White Gucci dress with feathered bodice.

(LR) Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images; Amy Sussman / WireImage; Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

As for the feathered extras, Harry Styles lit up social media by wearing three feather boas to the Grammys. Kacey Musgraves completed her MTV VMA look with a Valentino couture feathered helmet (and red leather opera gloves). And Lil Nas X wore a yellow Gucci suit with feathered cuffs to the LACMA Art + Film gala in November.

Go-Go-Voom Slits

Lots of legs, after seasons of sweating, is another red carpet to go. Zendaya stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in a bespoke leather Balmain dress that showed off her butt.

(left to right) Zendaya, Jemma Chan, Eiza Gonzalez

Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images; Lionel Hahn / Getty Images; Taylor Hill / WireImage

Bassett’s feathered Golden Globes gown featured a stunning slit, as did her bold-sleeved red dress Alberta Ferretti at the Oscars. Just like González’s red Versace number at the Met Gala and Gaga’s Gucci cape dress. Chan closed Cannes in a memorable Oscar de la Renta metallic floral halter dress with a slit.

Dramatic trains

The trains making statements appeared in the A-game style, a chic way to maintain six feet of pandemic spacing. Think Taylor-Joy’s yellow Dior shawl with a flowing Emmy train; Eilish’s peach Oscar de la Renta dress with a long train at the Met Gala; and Chan’s Glitter LBD by Prabal Gurung finished with a cascading mint green train at the Met Gala.

Gemma chan

Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images

And Kim Kardashian, incognito, arrived at the Met Gala in a Balenciaga haute couture gown with a blackout mask and a drag train.

Plunging necklines

Let J. Lo create an unforgettable fashion moment in a plunging Georges Hobeika dress, accented with a chain of Swarovski crystals at the neckline, for his return to the red carpet with handsome Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival.

Jennifer lopez

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Julia Garner in Prada and, at the Oscars, Amanda Seyfried in a red strapless Armani Privé dress and Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova in an ethereal white Valentino dress. Meghan Markle followed the trend in a low-cut red Carolina Herrera dress at the Salute to Freedom gala in November.

Hello

Alluring belly cuts stood out at the Oscars on Zendaya (in a neon yellow Valentino Couture dress) and Andra Day (in a custom gold Vera Wang dress), while Carey Mulligan bared her waist in a sparkly bandeau top and a Matching ball skirt with a train by Valentino Couture.

(LR) Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, Dakota Johnson

Matt Petit / AMPAS / Getty Images (2); Marilla Sicilia / Archive Marilla Sicilia / Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman looked chic in a black cutout Saint Laurent dress at the CMAs, as did Chan in a glam crop top and matching skirt from Sohee Park at the Rome Film Festival as well as Kate Hudson at the Venice Film Festival in an intricate cutout Monot dress. Aiming for glare, Dakota Johnson donned a barely there silver chain mail Gucci dress, dripping with jewelry and fringe at the Venice Film Festival.

Colorful Velvet

Many prominent men have argued convincingly for velvet in cool hues. Exhibit A: Daniel Craig’s pink velvet double-breasted evening jacket by Anderson & Sheppard in the final No time to die premiered in September. Other winning looks: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Bottega Veneta emerald green velvet suit at the New York Film Festival, Jason Sudeikis’ blue velvet Tom Ford suit at the Emmys, Jared Leto’s teal Gucci suit at the Gucci House London premiere and Jason Momoa’s Henry Poole & Co. burgundy tuxedo jacket at the London premiere of Dune.

(LR) Daniel Craig, Jason Mamoa, Jason Sudeikis

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images; Samir Hussein / WireImage; Rich Fury / Getty Images

In a revamp of her famous 1995 appearance in a red velvet Gucci tuxedo designed by Tom Ford, Gwyneth Paltrow showed up at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood in a new take on creative director Alessandro Michele.

Glittery guys

While men going glam isn’t new, some extra glitter added an upbeat vibe to the year. Colman Domingo’s electric pink three-piece suit and tie by Atelier Versace set a new standard at the Oscars, dazzling with 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins. The Venice Film Festival marked the moment when Timothée Chalamet shines in a custom crewneck and Haider Ackermann pants, adorned head to toe in tiny black sequins.

(LR) Colman Domingo, Timothy Chalamet, Jared Leto

Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images; Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images; Amy Sussman / Getty Images

At the Los Angeles premiere of Gucci House, Leto accessorized his pink Gucci suit with sparkling black lace gloves. And Dan Levy stood out at the Golden Globes in a couture yellow Valentino suit and the sparkle of a sequined sweater.