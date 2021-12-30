Fashion
Top 10 red carpet fashion trends of 2021 bring a return to glamor – The Hollywood Reporter
The step and rehearsal during awards season red carpets in 2021 felt like a collective sigh of fashion relief, as the stars stepped out in all their glory again. The dominant trend was a return to glamor. This translated into looks inspired by old Hollywood, the pageantry of cape and trainer dresses, bursts of ostrich feathers and elegant elbow gloves.
After months of being in sweatshirt sets, the skin was with va-va-voom slits, plunging necklines, and plenty of shy details. Aside from Jason Sudeikis’ tie-dye hoodie at the Golden Globes, the guys were also glamorous men in suits with pops of cool color and sparkling sequins.
Old hollywood style
A slew of tall ladies dazzled by the channeling of the Old Hollywood aesthetic – think Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior haute couture at the Emmys and Elle Fanning in Gucci (if only via Instagram) at the Golden Globes.
This trend was accentuated with a series of styling odes to retro starlets at the Met Gala, where Yara Shahidi referred to Josephine Baker; Billie Eilish paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe; Eiza González winked at Ava Gardner; and Gemma Chan turned to Chinese-American film star Anna May Wong.
Opera gloves
Long gloves have proven to be a fashionable and practical pandemic supplement. Cynthia Erivo donned white leather gloves up to Valentino’s haute couture elbows at the Golden Globes, while Emma Corrin’s greenhouse-shaped manicure stepped out of her fingerless Miu Miu opera gloves at the Emmys.
Additionally, black leather opera gloves were a go-to accessory with white strapless dresses for Tessa Thompson at the Gotham Awards (at Bach Mi) and for Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala (at Prada).
Caped Crusades
Dresses with matching capes are fun. Earlier in December, mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence looked radiant in a Dior gown adorned with a pleated cape at the Do not seek premiere and Sarah Jessica Parker served up Carrie Bradshaw’s whimsical style in a caped Oscar de la Renta look at the And just like that first.
Another great example: Lady Gaga’s Gucci purple pleated cape dress at the UK premiere of Gucci House (associated with opera gloves with rhinestones of the moment). And who can forget Kate Middleton’s grand entrance to the UK premiere of No time to die in a sequined and jeweled cape dress from Jenny Packham?
Gusts of feathers
Angela Bassett wowed the Golden Globes in a purple Dolce & Gabbana dress with feathered off the shoulders and slits, while Laura Dern’s Oscar de la Renta gown at the Oscars was finished with a frothy white feather skirt. Cynthia Erivo had three fancy flights – one at the Emmys in a Louis Vuitton dress with a burst of colorful feathers at the hem and two more at the Venice Film Festival, donning a couture Schiaparelli dress with a fuschia feather skirt as well as ‘a black -White Gucci dress with feathered bodice.
As for the feathered extras, Harry Styles lit up social media by wearing three feather boas to the Grammys. Kacey Musgraves completed her MTV VMA look with a Valentino couture feathered helmet (and red leather opera gloves). And Lil Nas X wore a yellow Gucci suit with feathered cuffs to the LACMA Art + Film gala in November.
Go-Go-Voom Slits
Lots of legs, after seasons of sweating, is another red carpet to go. Zendaya stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in a bespoke leather Balmain dress that showed off her butt.
Bassett’s feathered Golden Globes gown featured a stunning slit, as did her bold-sleeved red dress Alberta Ferretti at the Oscars. Just like González’s red Versace number at the Met Gala and Gaga’s Gucci cape dress. Chan closed Cannes in a memorable Oscar de la Renta metallic floral halter dress with a slit.
Dramatic trains
The trains making statements appeared in the A-game style, a chic way to maintain six feet of pandemic spacing. Think Taylor-Joy’s yellow Dior shawl with a flowing Emmy train; Eilish’s peach Oscar de la Renta dress with a long train at the Met Gala; and Chan’s Glitter LBD by Prabal Gurung finished with a cascading mint green train at the Met Gala.
And Kim Kardashian, incognito, arrived at the Met Gala in a Balenciaga haute couture gown with a blackout mask and a drag train.
Plunging necklines
Let J. Lo create an unforgettable fashion moment in a plunging Georges Hobeika dress, accented with a chain of Swarovski crystals at the neckline, for his return to the red carpet with handsome Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival.
Julia Garner in Prada and, at the Oscars, Amanda Seyfried in a red strapless Armani Privé dress and Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova in an ethereal white Valentino dress. Meghan Markle followed the trend in a low-cut red Carolina Herrera dress at the Salute to Freedom gala in November.
Hello
Alluring belly cuts stood out at the Oscars on Zendaya (in a neon yellow Valentino Couture dress) and Andra Day (in a custom gold Vera Wang dress), while Carey Mulligan bared her waist in a sparkly bandeau top and a Matching ball skirt with a train by Valentino Couture.
Nicole Kidman looked chic in a black cutout Saint Laurent dress at the CMAs, as did Chan in a glam crop top and matching skirt from Sohee Park at the Rome Film Festival as well as Kate Hudson at the Venice Film Festival in an intricate cutout Monot dress. Aiming for glare, Dakota Johnson donned a barely there silver chain mail Gucci dress, dripping with jewelry and fringe at the Venice Film Festival.
Colorful Velvet
Many prominent men have argued convincingly for velvet in cool hues. Exhibit A: Daniel Craig’s pink velvet double-breasted evening jacket by Anderson & Sheppard in the final No time to die premiered in September. Other winning looks: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Bottega Veneta emerald green velvet suit at the New York Film Festival, Jason Sudeikis’ blue velvet Tom Ford suit at the Emmys, Jared Leto’s teal Gucci suit at the Gucci House London premiere and Jason Momoa’s Henry Poole & Co. burgundy tuxedo jacket at the London premiere of Dune.
In a revamp of her famous 1995 appearance in a red velvet Gucci tuxedo designed by Tom Ford, Gwyneth Paltrow showed up at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Hollywood in a new take on creative director Alessandro Michele.
Glittery guys
While men going glam isn’t new, some extra glitter added an upbeat vibe to the year. Colman Domingo’s electric pink three-piece suit and tie by Atelier Versace set a new standard at the Oscars, dazzling with 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins. The Venice Film Festival marked the moment when Timothée Chalamet shines in a custom crewneck and Haider Ackermann pants, adorned head to toe in tiny black sequins.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Gucci House, Leto accessorized his pink Gucci suit with sparkling black lace gloves. And Dan Levy stood out at the Golden Globes in a couture yellow Valentino suit and the sparkle of a sequined sweater.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/top-10-red-carpet-fashion-trends-of-2021-1235068097/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]