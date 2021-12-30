Savannah James gives us sophisticated glamor in a brown halterneck dress









Hello beautiful featured video CLOSE Savannah James is bluffing! No matter what the wife and mother of three is wearing, she is absolutely gorgeous and always gives us style goals to go with it! Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to show off her latest party look as she posed in a bodycon chocolate brown dress with love sleeves. The dress was backless and although her feet were not visible in the photo, the dress appeared to reach her ankle. Mrs James looked gorgeous and wore her golden blonde hair in loose curls and parted to one side. She was all smiles as she posed with a hand on her hip in front of a festive backdrop with an array of gold crowns. “Party tings# All2022,“, She captioned the magnificent photo. Find out below. Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the beauty’s chocolate look, as many of Savannah’s 1.7 million IG subscribers flooded her comments section to share their stamps of approval. “Yes Mrs. Savannah James,” wrote one fan while another said: “The standard!.” The NBA bride is known for her trendy and sophisticated style and was all the rage on social media last month when she stunned viewers at the “House of Gucci” movie premiere. For the big night, the fashion killer stole the show in aDolce & Gabbana jeweled dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. She completed the gorgeous look with curly blonde hair from Hair by Jay and a crisp face from Sheika Daley. Find out below. We just can’t get enough of the classic Savannah style! Don’t miss … LeBron and Savannah James are #ParentGoals Savannah James kills in Dolce & Gabbana at House Of Gucci premiere

