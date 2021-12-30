Victoria’s Secret & Co. announces $ 250 million acceleration





REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, December 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“Victoria’s Secret” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) today announced that it has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement (“ASR ”) With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“ Goldman Sachs ”) to repurchase $ 250 million of common stock of the Company. The Company also reaffirmed its sales, operating profit and profit guidance for the fourth quarter. Under the ASR, the Company will make an initial payment of $ 250 million to Goldman Sachs and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 4.1 million of the Company’s common shares on December 31, 2021. The final number of Shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume weighted average price of the Company’s common shares during the term of the ASR less a discount and subject to adjustments in accordance with the terms of the ASR. The final ASR settlement is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The company reaffirmed the fourth quarter forecast provided on November 17, 2021, which projected sales in the range of zero to 3% compared to last year’s fourth quarter sales of $ 2.1 trillion, in profit of $ 2.1 trillion. operating between $ 295 million and $ 335 million. and diluted earnings per share is between $ 2.35 and $ 2.65. CEO Martin Waters commented, “I am very pleased with our fourth quarter performance to date and believe we have solid plans in place for the remainder of this holiday sales season. I was especially encouraged by the growth in our sales during the Thanksgiving weekend shopping peaks and the high volume of business as December 25th approached.e. Our stores are in a good inventory position as we begin our semi-annual and anniversary sale of the positive impact of the stimulus on sales in January of last year. The performance was widely distributed across all of our businesses and our store network was a strong position for our results. The teams performed well and focused on what we can control in this challenging supply chain environment, and I couldn’t be more proud of our efforts. ” Mr. Waters continued, “Over the past several months, we have stabilized our business and created a platform for future growth while generating significant cash flow. Our financial stability and cash flow potential are pillars of our strength and competitive advantages. With the unanimous support of our Board of Directors, we are announcing our very first share buyback. We believe that this share buyback reflects our confidence in the Company and constitutes a new step on our path to create long-term and sustainable value for our shareholders. “ About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret is the world’s largest specialty lingerie retailer offering a wide assortment of modern and fashion-inspired collections including bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, activewear and swimming pool, as well as prestigious perfumes and award-winning body treatments. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominantly female workforce of over 25,000, Victoria’s Secret has the largest team of specialist bra fit experts in the world. Victoria’s Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and defend them, and their journeys, while building lasting relationships and advocating for positive change.

