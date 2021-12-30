Fashion
Ciara strikes a pose in a silky red dress and black heeled boots
Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. The Level Up singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter was on vacation and shared a moment of sharing good times with her family and funny videos of herself.
This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. the silky neckline dress features a minimal silhouette and a flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a white short-sleeved t-shirt.
The All Youve Got star accessorized with several gold bracelets and a diamond tennis necklace. Side shoes, Ciara opted for black ankle boots. The shoe style included laces that tied past her calves, a thick, sturdy sole, and a thin, pointed heel. The striking silhouette is finished in patent leather for maximum impact no matter what you pair it with.
Black boots have become a staple of the fall-winter season. They can fit perfectly into your existing wardrobe and enhance any outfit, from the most basic knit tracksuits to the most chic winter dresses.
Whether on the red carpet, on stage, or just running around town, Ciaras avant-garde outfits never disappoint. The R&B veteran has been killing the style game for over a decade. We’ve seen her wearing brands like Valentino, Peter Dundas, and Tom Ford.
When it comes to shoes, the musician often opts for point-toe pumps, platform or strappy sandals from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Femme LA and Jimmy Choo. As for its casual look, you’ll probably catch it in a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1s, others stylish retro kicks and combat or ankle boots.
Click on the gallery to view The evolution of the Ciaras style over the years.
Launch gallery: The evolution of Ciara’s style over the years
The best of footwear
