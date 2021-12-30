Indian fashion brand Barcelona rolls out its B2B app





Men’s fashion brand Barcelona, ​​located in more than 80 Indian cities, has released a business-to-business (B2B) app that offers a suite of tools that also include actionable data, the Business Standard reported on Wednesday (December 29th). Barcelona’s B2B mobile app gives merchants the ability to manage inventory management, customer invoicing and customer data management, all aimed at reducing manual processes, increasing efficiency and ultimately increasing income. Retailers will also gain valuable and actionable insights by being able to clearly examine each customer’s journey maps. See also: Spend management firm Coupa unveils app marketplace Everyone has a different idea of ​​what App B2B means, Jaimin Gupta, founder of Stitched Textiles Private Limited, told the outlet. Some retailers see it as just an app for placing orders, but it’s way beyond that, where retailers will have access to new clothing collections with the added benefit of increased warehouse efficiency. Gupta added that the app is like a reading list for retailers by enabling order management that can be tailored based on what the data reveals. You can also enjoy: The AlignBooks B2B application simplifies the management of SMEs Barcelona is an initiative of Stitched Textiles Private Limited, according to its website, and is India’s largest and most dynamic designer clothing brand and a high-end lifestyle player in the retail industry. retail of men’s clothing. The brand specializes in bringing tailor-made brands to Indian customers around the world and has been responsible for the introduction of several high-end international labels. Barcelona plans to open more than 500 stores by 2022. Barcelona has a monthly manufacturing capacity of 1.2 million fabrics for suits and shirts and 2.2 Lac garment manufacturing capacities for men’s clothing, according to the website. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: AUTHENTICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 On:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, working with Mitek, surveyed over 2,200 consumers to better define this perception gap in usage and identify ways in which businesses can increase usage.

