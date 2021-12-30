Bloody Mary answers your fashion questions

Guess we’re talking about similar T-shirts, matching colors or accessories. But if it’s 100% matchy-matchy that she wants, that may be an unreasonable request. Or if you have to wear the same pants. But that’s not a silly problem. It’s about identity. You can exchange a lot of things, but the identity? Maybe not for you. So you can start to wear the opposite of what she is wearing and explain to her the concept of yin and yang, Raj and Simran, gin and tonic, and in an extreme situation Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, although the latter does not. maybe not also a good idea after all. Either way, you get what I’m saying and she’ll probably buy it. You will look neat.

My girlfriend insists on wearing matching clothes. She finds it cute and romantic. But I find the pairing really boring. I really like my girlfriend and I don’t want to break up with her over such a silly problem. I’ve tried bringing it up a few times but she’s pretty stubborn about it. An issue ?

This causes me endless worry. Is it normal for a regular white bra strap to appear under my strappy noodle top? Is it too little or too much? Do the two straps have to be color coordinated? I have also heard of wide straps of racerback bras with attractive designs. Or should I go for the more blingy and shiny? Sometimes I prefer to go with the thin transparent or removable straps. But the bustier makes me feel pretty insecure. What if they fall? It is so difficult. My marriage seems easier. What do I do?

Keep your thoughts in hand and your bra will stay in place. If your band and cap size is correct, why will it fall off? And I say OK to all of the above. If you think you are feeling good, go for it. If you’re not sure, don’t. It works with marriage, it works with bras.

My best friend believes that love and intimacy can really improve skin and hair. I also saw a few of my friends with happy love lives literally shine. But I can’t believe it. You have to see my beauty budget.

Are you just curious, looking for the right partner or the right product? Well if that only adds to your knowledge then yes the skin and hair benefit from the circumstances you mention. Strange are the ways of love. But please understand that nothing can ever replace a good facial or hair spa.

