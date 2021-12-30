Rejuvenated skincare is the new face of change supporting Dress for Success

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For non-editorial use, please request approval of … [+] Fashion House) A model walks the runway for the Chanel Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images



In today’s highly competitive workforce, there are some fashion and beauty essentials that every professional should have: good style, hair, and skin. And to top it off, innovative and natural surgical interventions on the road to facial rejuvenation. The demand for skin resurfacing and rejuvenation procedures has gradually increased. Skin interventions have seen a steady increase over the past decade, mainly due to a higher demand for skin rejuvenation practices from late baby boomers to Generation X. Heck, even older millennials 40 year olds understand the importance of facial rejuvenation. In short, new advancements in the field of skin resurfacing, such as technological and procedural developments in skin resurfacing, have sparked interest with increasing market segmentation.

I often report on the journey of style to the rise of the company and its importance. My mission is to empower people to gain self-confidence through fashion and beauty that will help them thrive at work and in life in general. While this is a sensitive topic, it’s worth pointing out, especially when your goal is to perform at your best on your business journey.

Emerging and developing therapies and treatments:

It is my overall observation and belief that the component that makes a person look older than what they feel is the changes in their skin in addition to the changes in the shape of their face. Specifically, the shape, the skin and the lips have become an increasingly important part and it is an area of ​​great concern for most of the people.

The exploration to discover the next generation of skin resurfacing treatments is underway to design therapies that further improve the texture and appearance of patients’ skin with minimal downtime and complications. I recently spoke with the owner of Alchemy Med Spa in Houston, TX, Heidi Aghajani, on research conducted on emerging resurfacing therapies in practice today. In short, the benefits of skin and lip rejuvenation is that it gives a more beautiful and younger appeal. Working with an experienced professional can help you achieve the results you desire in the rejuvenation process. Today, minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and enhancements such as neurotoxins (Botox), laser hair removal, and non-surgical fat reduction are just a few that consumers are interested in talking about.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

When it comes to talking about rejuvenation, the development of technological advancements and new treatments has resulted in several emerging therapies as well as market segmentation worth billions of dollars. Non-surgical treatment can offer multiple benefits for men and women who want to erase the blemishes caused by aging, sun, pollution and other skin conditions. In addition, radio frequency technology is increasingly used. It became popular for its effectiveness in reducing wrinkles and sagging skin. Specifically, these new therapies show promising results while minimizing downtime and side effects.

As people age and demand continues to grow, more research is needed to develop the next innovative resurfacing treatments that will continue to improve the path to skin rejuvenation. The way I see it; rejuvenated skin paired with successful attire will be a positive choice on your path to business ascent.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Heidi Aghajani about the importance of healthy skin and how her innovative new procedures lead to natural rejuvenation and why she believes that young, healthy looking skin provides a strong sense of self-confidence both in the office as well as in casual settings!

Heidi aghajani

WITH THE AUTHORIZATION OF HEIDI AGHAJANI



Joseph DeAcetis: Talk to Forbes about what makes your business plan unique among the competition?

Heidi Aghajani: Our business plan is unique in that our individual goal is aligned with Alchemys goal. From our doctor to our receptionist. We are 100% quality over quantity. We don’t rush to get 20 people in and out every day. I often hear customers complaining about how many offices they went to feel like cattle calls. They barely said their full name aloud before someone covered them with numbing cream. We give individual attention. Learn about your life and your tastes. I want to know everything about you because it actually helps me get you closer to your goal. And because quality matters, we’re not afraid to say no either. Whether performing a procedure is more a question of satiety than of quality. We won’t.

JD: What services do you offer to men and women?

HE HAS: We have proven minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and improvements: Neurotoxins (Botox) Hyaluronic acid load enhancements Skin resurfacing and tightening Laser hair removal Intense pulsed light and microneedling (with radiofrequency) Non-surgical fat reduction, Lifting Brazilian non-surgical buttocks, PDO lift (midday lift) family of Guinot facials including hydradermy lift.

JD: Who is your target demographic and why?

HE HAS: Our target market is men and women, aged 35 and over. Usually the age of 35 is when you start to see the onset of aging in some cases and it is usually when people start doing non-surgical procedures such as Botox and higher levels of skin care. skin, etc. surgeries in your 30s and early 40s. But the typical patient is a person in their late forties, early fifties who has the typical manifestations of aging usually evidenced by facial laxity, loss of volume, and skin changes, and who experiences the typical signs of aging. surgical procedures that we offer in our practice.

Brown Check Havana Jacket by SuitSupply

Courtesy of Macrae Marran



JD: What are the most popular procedures at Alchemy and why?

HE HAS: Lip enhancements – we were one of the first to come up with mini procedures for enhancements and not just touch ups, giving many women and men the chance to try it out without committing to full lip refilling. lips. We are also improving with our own technique which creates very natural looking lips. I recently noticed an increase in the number of male lip clients. And of course, they hang on. Lip enhancements can be done for definition and symmetry, not just plump them up. and many men need it.

In short, beautiful lips have long been the measure of beauty as the fight against aging is endless.

More to the point; people rarely have time to recover from surgery. My services are designed to bridge the gap between spa services and invasive surgery. You can literally lift the sagging tissue on your lunch break and then get back to work.

JD: In dressing for success for the purpose of business ascension, why are raised lips important?

HE HAS: As we age, we lose volume and definition in our lips. Next to our eyes, our lips help us express every emotion. You also don’t have to wait for the results. The results are immediate and when done right they bring back a much younger appearance.

JD: What is the percentage of men compared to women?

HE HAS: We have around 30% of male customers although it is accelerating rapidly

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For non-editorial use, please request approval of … [+] Fashion House) A model walks the runway for the Chanel Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images



JD: Do you think lip enhancement builds self-confidence? How? ‘Or’ What?

HE HAS: Because aging does not stop for anyone. Aging is the source of unhappiness and self-problem for many people. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, aging is going to happen. This fall and those wrinkles due to decreased production of hyaluronic acid can certainly do quite a number on your skin. Lips are no exception. Lips become dry and may change shape and volume. Your once radiant smile will never look the same. Lip enhancements boost self-confidence because when you look good you feel great. Especially in today’s world of selfies and social media. Looking your best is more important than ever to many. I’ve had a lot of young women who walked through our doors the minute they turned 18 because for years they had a complex about their lips or their smiles. Some left with tears of joy. Lip enhancements rejuvenate your smile. You literally smile more. I have said this a thousand times: the customers who come in are not the customers who leave. They are happier. There is a Pep in their approach. I get so many messages thanking me for giving back their self-esteem. These procedures are more socially acceptable today than in the past.