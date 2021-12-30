Now you can dress up for Times Square bullet drop in the Metaverse





If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the New Year without standing in line or risking exposure to covid-19, now you can attend a celebration from the comfort of your own home. You will have to leave the physical world, however. As with a lot of things these days, it’s happening in the metaverse. Read also : Metaverse will soon be the place to live the most bling-up life Cryptocurrency giant Digital Currency Group and real estate firm Jamestown, owner of One Times Square in Manhattan, are recreating the iconic New Year’s ball drop site at Decentraland, a blockchain-based virtual world. The space will open on December 31 with a MetaFest 2022 global party, where virtual guests can participate in immersive games, mingle in rooftop lounges, and, yes, watch a virtual ball drop in Times Square. The New Year’s Eve party will be one of many virtual events that have taken place in the Decentraland metaverse, an immersive environment where people can interact via avatars and shop online in the world of things such as clothes and even plots of land with digital tokens. Barbados announced this month the opening of a virtual embassy in Decentraland, while virtual world music festivals in space drew crowds with headliners from celebrities such as Paris Hilton. (This new year, Hilton will be mixing electronic music on its virtual island within Roblox, a competing platform.) Read also : You can now live the life of Paris Hilton, in the metaverse For Simon Koster, real estate manager at DCG, the future of real estate lies in the metaverse. He sees the virtual world not as a replacement for the real one, but as an add-on that gives people around the world access to events that they typically couldn’t or couldn’t attend, in this year’s case, because of covid. Many of my plans over the past two weeks and over the next two weeks have all been canceled, but those are going to stick, Koster said by phone. Ironically, I never saw the bullet drop in person. I’ve always wanted to, but there has always been one problem or another. I can’t wait to see the ball virtually drop for the first time.

