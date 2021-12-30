Men’s College Basketball Betting Preview: LSU-Auburn, Seton Hall-Providence

One of the few remaining undefeated teams, No.16 LSU, puts their record on the line in their first SEC game of the season against No.11 Auburn.

No.15 Seton Hall opens the Big East against No.21 Providence, after a few weeks off due to postponements and cancellations.

My colleague Kevin Sweeney joins me this week as guest coach in our quest to eclipse .500 over the season.

Time: 7 pm ET | ESPN2

Propagated: LSU +4.5 (-110) | Auburn -4.5 (-110)

More under: Less than 143.5 (-110) | Over 143.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LSU (+165) | Auburn (-200)

LSU is one of five Division I teams that remain undefeated. There is one big caveat to this perfect record, however: the Tigers’ calendar strength is 279th out of 358, according to ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. Auburn will be by far the toughest challenge of the season for LSU to date. The game also marks the second real road game of the season for the Tigers, only adding to the challenge.

For valid hits against the Tigers’ schedule, they mowed down all the teams in their path. LSU is tied for the second best scoring margin in the nation (+25) and allows the second less points (54.1). He leads the nation with 12.8 steals per game.

The offense is led by sophomore Tari Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati, who is averaging 16.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. LSU’s offensive score (79.6 PPG) is tied for 40th and the team topped triple digits in the season opener.

Auburn lost in double overtime on November 24 to UConn and hasn’t lost since. Only two games in that eight-game winning streak have been single digits: a nine-point win over Loyola Chicago and a four-point road win over St. Louis. Auburn is much more proven in combat than his SEC opponent. The Tigers have the strength record # 8, by ESPN’s CBPI, and the strength of calendar # 69.

Sophomore Walker Kessler hits 3.7 shots per game to help the Tigers lead the country in blocks per game (7.7). Auburn doesn’t have the same overall defensive prowess as LSU, but he can certainly score. The Tigers are averaging 81.1 PPG, the 29th best grade in DI. First-year forward Jabari Smith leads the team in scoring (16.2 PPG) and rebounding (7.2 RPG) while shooting 45.2% from depth.

Kyle Wood’s bets:

Spread / Moneyline Pick: Auburn Moneyline

What LSU has done at this point in the season is to be commended, but he’s about to find out what he’s made of when he takes on five top 20 teams in his next seven games. I think Auburn is giving LSU its first wake-up call. I think the home pitch will play a part in LSU’s toughest test yet. Auburn overcomes LSU’s seemingly suffocating defense to hand the Baton Rouge Tigers their first loss of the season.

Upper / Lower Choice: Under 143.5

I’m not anticipating any kind of eruption, just an Auburn victory. Auburn has a great offense, but LSU can stop the Tigers from slipping into the ’80s. For context, LSU’s most points awarded this season was 63 – in overtime. Auburn isn’t a defensive mainstay, but Kessler can control the paint and keep LSU on outside shots, where he shoots from just 32.2 percent from depth.

Guest coach Kevin Sweeney’s bets:

Spread / Moneyline Pick: LSU +4.5

I officially declare that LSU will suffer its first loss of the season in this game, but I think the value of this current line rests on Will Wade’s squad. Four points is a big number for a team with such a remarkable defense as LSU’s this season. LSU is making life hard at the rim and turning teams around at an impressive rate, and those two attributes make for a tricky clash to cover four points against just about anyone. Auburn Arena is going to rock, and I think the crowd and potential No.1 pick Jabari Smith will drag Auburn across the finish line… but not without an LSU fight.

Upper / Lower Choice: Under 143.5

That’s a tricky number as it seems low considering how fast both teams are willing to play, but high considering how good those defenses are per possession. I am leaning to say the least given the struggles LSU has had offensively against top level competition. We know their defense will keep them, but I’m not sure their offense can reach the 70s in this game.

Time: 7 p.m. ET | FS1

Propagated: Seton Room -1 (-110) | Providence +1 (-110)

More under: Less than 138.5 (-110) | Over 138.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Seton Room (-118) | Providence (+100)

Seton Hall was last seen beating Rutgers on his own turf at 14. This goes back to December 12, there are two postponements and one cancellation. As the Pirates resume play on the road to begin their conference program. It is worth remembering what Seton Hall has accomplished at the start of the season, even after a hiatus of almost three weeks. The Pirates won so-No. 4 Michigan on the road and then-No. 7 Texas at home, scoring two huge wins for their CV in the selection on Sunday.

The Pirates are counting on their strong offense, which averages 37th in points nationwide (80.1). They showed their skills against Nyack College when they collected 113 points, a season high. Senior guard Jared Rhoden is the main scoring threat in a deep team. He leads Seton Hall with 17.4 PPG and is the first to rebound with 7.3 rebounds per game. Five other Pirates are averaging eight or more points and the team have had five different top scorers in their 10 games.

Providence entered on a six-game winning streak on Tuesday, including a 57-53 road win in its Big East opener against then No. 20 UConn on December 18. It was the last time the Friars played as they too were affected by a postponed game against Georgetown. Providence is undefeated at home, with its only loss coming at a neutral site at the hands of Virginia.

The Brothers are not particularly impressive in attack. They are averaging 69.8 PPG and passing their offense through fifth-year senior center Nate Watson, who is averaging 14.8 PPG. Defense isn’t Providence’s calling card either, even though it has kept its last four opponents under 60 points.

Kyle Wood’s bets:

Spread / Moneyline Pick: Seton Hall -1

I think Seton Hall is coming back to the pitch after his leave and doing something he’s already done this season: score a quality win on the road. Providence is not going to quell the Pirates’ stellar offense, which can beat teams in various ways with a multitude of scorers, and the Brothers just won’t be able to keep pace in the scoring department.

Higher / lower choice: higher than 138.5

This number is too low for me to go under, even with availability or packaging issues. Eclipsing 70 points isn’t a big demand for either team, especially with Providence, the slightest offense, playing at home. Poor three-pointers from both teams are cause for concern in picking the top, but Seton Hall has a Top 40 offense despite these inefficiencies on the outside, so it’s clearly not a crippling weakness.

Guest coach Kevin Sweeney’s bets:

Spread / Moneyline Pick: Providence -1

Seton Hall is coming off a COVID-19 hiatus and Providence has “a few players” in health and safety protocols. This makes choosing this game quite a challenge. I would wait as long as possible to pick a side in this one to see if any information becomes available on the unavailable brethren, but if the central rotation of Providence is intact, I’m inclined to lean towards them in this one. PC have one of the best bigs in the country with Nate Watson, and he should be able to control the paint if Seton Hall center Ike Obiagu is absent or limited due to an ankle injury suffered earlier this month. -this.

Upper / Lower Choice: Under 138.5

One team is playing its first game in 17 days and has spent part of that time in quarantine. A team will be small and could be without key parts. Now is the time to play a sub if I’ve seen one before. Add to the fact that these two teams are pretty stingy on the defensive end and Providence has been terrific this season in slowing the game down, and I love the subplay here.

