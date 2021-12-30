Port Authority upholstery inspired a local fashion line and a sense of place

One Tuesday in October, a corner of Twitter lit up with a quartet of images showing people wearing leggings inspired by the padding of port authority bus seats. Transit buffs, Pittsburgh buffs, anyone charmed by the unlikely sight of an institutional design adorning the legs of people dancing, stretching and shuffling has sent the tweet into viral territory.

And the product line wasn’t even new: like the designs that inspired it, they were hiding in plain sight. Designer Ken Ward has sold his Fashion inspired by port authorities for a few years now on the society6.com site, where artists can post creations to be validated for a range of products.

I’m excited to bring joy to people, by just executing a silly idea, said Ward, who made his first Port Authority-inspired t-shirt five years ago, shortly after starting to go to work.

Back then, Port Authority bus seats were covered in blue and purple squares cascading over a gray background. And on it all bounced people, little men, as Ward calls them.

Fabric isn’t something that jumps out at you at first, he said. But taking the bus twice a day, five days a week, 50 weeks a year ensured that when he started watching the bus, he really see her.

The more hours you accumulate on the bus, he said, a fundamental question becomes hard to ignore: How did it turn into our bus seat?

It seemed like an unlikely choice for a commute: the colorful squares, the stick figures who appear to be dancing or excited, Ward said. There is a festive energy.

At one point, Ward was so in love with the design that he started photographing the upholstery on days when the bus wasn’t so crowded. His goal was to pay homage to the fabric, a t-shirt completely covered with the pattern.

But he had no idea who had imagined the fabric, or who had chosen it for Pittsburgh. Ward guessed that it was likely purchased from a third party that the Port Authority was dealing with.

I hope whoever designed it finds the tribute charming, more than intellectual theft, he said with a laugh.

Connect people to life

Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said that typically when the Port Authority purchases a bus, officials are offered some sort of color chart from which to choose the fabrics for the seats. But that’s not what happened in the case of the man at the stick or the man at the stick, “he said.

That was in 2001. The agency had recently adopted connecting people with life as its slogan and organizing principle. Tim Frank, now Director of Marketing and Creative Services, had just joined Port Authority. Along with a designer and illustrator, Frank was responsible for updating the fleet with an overhaul of the interior bus walls, dividers and color set.

As part of the overhaul, the Port Authority bought a lot of buses. In fact, there were so many, Frank recalls, that California-based manufacturer Gillig told the agency there was no additional charge, you design the fabric. Design whatever you want.

“It was exciting,” Frank said wistfully. “As a designer you are usually confined to a sheet of paper,” he said. But this time the web was a whole bus.

Frank and his team wanted the fabric to convey the port authority’s newly stated purpose. And they decided to use the universal symbol of a person and give him movement and joy. So we used a brush stroke and a really fluid feel, almost like graffiti, he said.

When Frank learned that the design had inspired Ken Ward to faithfully reproduce it on a t-shirt, Frank laughed.

It’s flattering, he said. We contacted someone, they weren’t just sitting on a bus seat. He stopped himself. Thanks, Ken.

That’s what art can do, says Frank: communicate with someone.

And since Ward made his first shirt in 2016, people have stopped by for a chat, instantly recognizing where they’ve seen the design before. It was the source of much joy, he said.

And not just for him.

What sets Pittsburgh apart

In an age when people are mobile, in a national landscape dominated by the same shops and restaurants, every place can feel the same.

It’s easy to feel disconnected, said Carin Mincemoyer, a Pittsburgh-based artist whose work explores the relationship between humans and the natural environment.

We need to feel like we belong somewhere, she said. A sense of belonging the things that distinguish one place from another, which help us distinguish that place from all other towns and villages.

This need may be deeper here than in many other places. Pittsburgh people love Pittsburgh, although ours might be a deeply defective city at live . And in a place where nearly a fifth of the city’s residents take a bus regularly, it might not be surprising that transit-inspired fashion is at the heart of what it means to feel connected to a place. .

Using such tokens to do this is an old idea, said Ed McMahon, urban planner, lawyer and senior researcher at the Urban Land Institute. Administrators in ancient Rome argued that cities should preserve visible symbols of their identity to give citizens a sense of security in a changing world, he said.

McMahon has studied and written about the idea that a place is more than a set of coordinates on a map: it is the sum of all the little details, quirks, customs and places.

What we were really trying to preserve is memory, he said. Our sense of identity and well-being is closely linked to particular buildings, neighborhoods, places and sights.

McMahon recognized that a t-shirt or fanny pack is not a historic building or a stunning view. But he said it can have intangible value as a sort of trigger, a reminder of what sets Pittsburgh apart and makes it special and unique.

Port Authority is updating its bus fleet, spokesman Adam Brandolph said. And there’s a new upholstery in circulation known as Cosmic Spaghetti: a black backdrop against which strands of gold and purple frolic. Ultimately, fabricless plastic seating is the way of the future. But if Ken Ward has anything to say about it, on the bus or downstairs, you could still find that stick person over there, dancing.