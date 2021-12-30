SU passes 40 points in the paint for the 2nd time in 3 games in the 80-68 win over Cornell

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one.Give nowand ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

Cole Swider pointed a finger in the air and nodded as Cornell called the time out. For the second possession in the opening minutes of the second half, Swider had perched behind the arc with an open space in front of him. The first ended with a 3-point run, and that shooting lane, from the left wing a minute later, presented a similar window.

But for the first 25 minutes of the game, those shots didn’t fall or even exist, in some cases. Syracuse had 61.9% of their 3-point attempts against Brown but only opened 2-on-13 against the Big Red. They didn’t leave SU shooters, like Swider, open behind the arc. The Orange ditched its focus on infractions and turned to domestic roads like Jimmy Boeheim on post-ups or Jesse Edwards on dumps after perimeter runs. Thirty-two of their first 48 points were from inside the painted area, and Swider, known for his 3-point shots, battled by contact for layups and midrange jumpers.

Ultimately, this approach bought time for the Syracuse attack to start clicking and served as a reliable model Orange will need beyond its 80-68 victory over Cornell in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday. This is the next development for SU, Swider said, and a requirement if opponents are successful in winning the Oranges’ 3 points. Because the defenses that will strengthen their presence on the perimeter are ahead in the conference game, not leaving any open spaces for Swider as he found when he sank that second 3 points in the second half.

For the second time in three games, the Orange has passed 40 points in the paint after scoring 42 against Georgetown in their last game before a COVID-19 break. Against the Big Red it was a 40-14 advantage on the inside, and although Syracuse needed to replace its starters after Cornell shot under nine, Buddy Boeheims 22, Jimmys 16 and Swiders 21 gave a glimpse of a balanced plan as SU escaped his last non-conference game without adding another scratch to his playoff resume.

Jimmys has been doing this all year, and I think me, Buddy, and Joe are trying to make our plays where we can get into the paint and put pressure on the defense in that aspect as well, Swider said. In order for us to be the team that we want to be, we all have to improve, and that’s obviously something we stress.

This is the ninth time in 12 games this season that the Orange has finished with single-digit marks behind the arc and the third time they have finished with six or less. Jimmy, just as he has 10 of the 12 opening possessions this season, nudged defenseman Cornell back with his right elbow and took a shot. Then, on the possession that followed, the Oranges grabbed two offensive rebounds, the second fouling, which ultimately put the rider within 2 points of Buddys following an out-of-bounds play.

These streaks provided stability when SU ​​opened 0-for-6 beyond the arc, and when Cornell passed Jimmy while he was driving, as he did with the Orange up to 12. -2, he swung his arm around Kobe Dickson, the Big Red sliding defender. and tallest player in their roster at 6-foot-9, to an Edwards open for a dunk.

The weakness of Syracuse’s defense on 3-pointers shone again. Cornell reduced his deficit to six when Guy Ragland Jr. hit a deep shot with over four minutes left in the first half, and that seemed to reduce the deficit further when Jimmy was called up for a foul in the back. He crouched down after the game, holding his left shoulder at an awkward angle, and immediately walked over to the SU locker room. Jimmy jogged in SU’s last offensive half-time possession, participated in the half-time warm-ups and played in the final frame. Boeheim said after the game that Jimmy was fine.

In the 2:17 without Jimmy, Cornell reduced his lead from 11 points to five. Dean Noll, Nazir Williams and Keller Boothby all connected on 3 points, including a final one with three seconds remaining, and the Big Red finished the first 20 minutes 8 of 24 beyond the arc after starting 1 on 9 .

Ten points in about a minute, and the whole game changed, Boeheim said.

Cole Swider and Buddy Boeheim combined 43 points against Cornell in the Syracuse 80-68 win.

SU source of offense continued to come from within after the half-time break. Jimmy came back to start the second half and Syracuse went straight to his elbow on his first possession. This time he passed the ball to Buddy and positioned himself behind the 3-point arc, who then swung the ball to Edwards under the basket for another dunk. Jimmy followed up with his own dunk, then Swider added a lopsided midrange jumper before tapping into his pair of 3s.

It’s not only good because we can score there sometimes, but it can also free us up for more away shots, Jimmy said.

It wasn’t meant to be that close, though. Not a four-point lead with 14:55 to go. Not with the Big Red missing their top scorer, Jordan Jones, who is the only player on his squad to post a double-digit average. Not with Chris Manon, their keeper who shoots 5.7 fouls every 40 minutes, by KenPom, on the bench for most of the first half after committing two fouls in the first five minutes.

But that’s exactly what happened when turnovers led to the 3-point opener for Cornell, when the Big Red press caused disruption, and their 3-point attempts connected. At first, the Syracuse defense limited Cornells’ chances. The Big Red only managed five points in the first 10 minutes. Their average possession time, the nation’s lowest number of 14.2 seconds, per KenPom, rocked when SU ​​forced three time violation violations in the first half. And SU couldn’t find the long strokes to respond, instead relying on Jimmys’ hook shots on the inside and mid-range jumpers to slowly make that lead sustainable again.

Still, Joe Girard III had to retrieve a ball after his free throw to make sure the Orange didn’t lose another late lead before the conference game. Their lead of 19 points, the largest in the game, had been reduced to single digits after the entry of saves. But in the last seven minutes, as SU scored his last 10 points, he managed to close a game with a pair of jumpers, six free throws and three 3-pointers missed, the final blow to recall an emerging formula like his tests. the most difficult. in the conference game, a formula that could allow Syracuse to survive without making as many 3s as it should have done before.