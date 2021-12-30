Maryland football dominates the Pinstripe Bowl, beating out Virginia Tech, 54-10

Maryland football was in a record-breaking mood Wednesday at the Pinstripe Bowl.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa tied the program record for most touchdowns in a season (26), the Terps had the most points they’ve ever scored in a bowl game and Maryland s blasted his way through Virginia Tech to his first bowl victory since 2010, with a resounding, 54-10, score.

“I can’t even express how proud I am of this team,” said head coach Michael Locksley, “We’ve come a long way as a program since 2019. It’s been a lot of hard work n ‘was not easy… But I believe once again that the best is yet to come and what shows today, as you saw, the young players, make plays for us, you saw our quarterback, again once, continue to show consistency, our defense has strengthened… ”

Maryland looked inspired and motivated with every scoring and defining game. But the offense was slow to take the form in which the defense had dominated the game. Once done, the scoreboard quickly displayed the game’s lopsided nature.

The Terps’ defense held up early. And defensive back Tarheeb Stills opening the 92-yard punt return, the Terps’ first special teams score of the season and the longest punt return in Maryland history was the only difference after a quarter-game. After two quarters, the initial seven-point difference climbed to 14 after a pair of killer touchdowns.

In response to the Hokies’ first points on the board, the Terps used the first play of the next command to take their first multiple possession lead. Tagovailoas’ 70-yard connection with Darryl Jones for a 14-3 advantage was an offensive push. The red shirt sophomore penny gave Jones their first touchdown of their four-year career and Maryland their longest scrimmage game for the entire season.

Man, it’s a long time coming, “Tagovailoa said,” When you see Darryl riding the roads it jumps out at you….

Jones finished the game with a top 111 yards and two touchdowns, helping Tagovailoa reach a 265-yard finish that included zero turnovers and just four misfires. The starting quarterback of the Terps’ first season since 2014 finished as the Pinstripe Bowl MVP.

Hope that silences some of the critics and maybe hell gets some respect that I think he deserves, ”Locksley said of Tagovailoa’s performance. “We have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not the country.

Down, 14-3, Virginia Tech failed to score again and returned the ball to a scorching Maryland offense. Five plays, 60 yards and a four-yard bulldozer touchdown by rookie Antwain Littleton were the result of his first career touchdown, placing the Terps, 21-3.

Soon after, Virginia Tech scored her first touchdown, celebrated and anticipated a quick comeback in the locker room after leaving just a minute to play in the half and pinning Terp’s offense to her own 14-yard line.

But Tagovailoa and Maryland also had an answer for that. And another 60-yard surgical practice led by Tagovailoa, capped by a 44-yard field goal, sent the Hokies to the halftime break, 24-10, and the Terps well into blowout territory.

“Right before half-time we made the decision, even though we had some support, to try and steal points,” said Locksley. “It really paid dividends to leave the field with the field goal and then get the ball in the second half.”

With their comfortable lead, the Terps proceeded to dismantle the Hokies early in the second half.

Every Maryland drive ended with a score thereafter. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, didn’t score a goal for the entire second half.

The Marylands defense continued to swarm and dominate the field, adding to the offensive effort with a scoop from Greg Rose and marking Rose’s first career touchdown and Maryland’s first fumble return since 1985 and not allowing only 51 yards in the second half, as the offense continued to climb, bringing first-year running backs Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald into the end zone, sprinting to a record-breaking offensive outing.

“[This shows that] if you keep on grinding, if you stick with what you’re trying to do, you can still get a good, positive end result, ”Still said,“ I feel like this is the next step in the program. Taking the next step is something this school hasn’t done for a long time.

