Teen girl who died trying on quinceaera dress wanted to live in US because it’s a safe country – CVBJ





Valentina Orellana’s parents want their daughter’s death not to go unpunished, Photo: ROBYN BECK /. Almost a week after the death of Valentina Orellana, the 14-year-old teenager who lost her life after police opened fire inside a clothing store, where the young woman was trying on a dress from quinceanera, her parents spoke about the events for the first time. According to Juan Pablo Orellana, the young woman’s father, a few days ago he mentioned to his daughter that he wanted to return to Chile, however, the young woman He encouraged them to stay to be “the safest country in the world”. “I’m really torn, I can’t sleep at night, I repeat my dreams with her. All she wanted was to be an American citizen. I told her ‘let’s get out of here’ and she said ‘no, daddy, this country is the safest in the world, the one with the most opportunities,’ “Orellana said. And he added, weeping: “And now you see her, my daughter killed by the state and by these murderers in the United States. That’s what my daughter came to find. “ Juan Pablo Orellana wishes that the death of his daughter did not go unpunished and that the person or persons guilty of her death be punished with the full weight of the law: “All I want is justice for my daughter and she will be.” I won’t rest until the last day, until all these criminals are in jail. One by one it will fall and I promised my daughter that ”. Valentina’s father also recounted how he found out his daughter had passed: “I’m really devastated, shocked. When my wife called me that night on December 23, saying my daughter had been murdered by Los Angeles police in the mall, The world has invaded me ”. Meanwhile, the girl’s mother, Soledad Peralta, explained that that day he was with his daughter in a lodge and saw his daughter die in his arms. “We were together in a dressing room for Christmas; we hear screams, we sit on a seat hugging and praying, when something hit my daughter Valentina and she threw us to the ground and she died in my arms. I could not do anything. Seeing a son or a daughter die in her arms is one of the greatest pains you can imagine, Valentina meant a lot to me, to my family, my colleagues and neighbors ”, declared the mother who, like her husband , will not rest until justice for your daughter. It is not yet known whether the body of the young woman will be repatriated or if her funeral will take place in the United States. You may be interested in:

