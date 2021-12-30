Men’s basketball pack wears off in clutch, falls 91-83 in Miami | Sports

Wolfpack’s recent men’s basketball masterclass at the Hard Knock School continued with a 91-83 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday, December 29. The Packs’ second game of the season came off about as easily as the first, which means a tough road for this young team.

NC State (7-6, 0-2 ACC) entered the game with a three-game losing streak that saw the Pack abandon several games in record time. Tonight’s face-to-face with Miami (10-3, 2-0 ACC) was no different, with NC State falling victim to a 16-2 run against the Hurricanes in the hottest period. important of the match.

Unfortunately, it was a racing game; we had our races and then they had their races, said head coach Kevin Keatts. And I think in the end some veterans took over and we showed a bit of youth.

The Pack suffered from a poor shooting performance in the first half but managed to exit the period with a point lead before the break. In typical Wolfpack fashion, it was the hustle and bustle games, especially on the boards, that saw the Red-and-White beat a Miami unit that looked set to run away with the game after a few impressive runs.

Despite shooting 39.5% from the field and an excruciating 21.4% from 3 before half-time, the Pack managed to put in 41 points on the scoreboard. Many of those can be attributed to the Packs’ dominance over the offensive glass, registering 11 offensive rebounds in the first half alone. That number was clear on Miamis ‘two offensive rebounds, and NC States’ 26 total rebounds nearly doubled that of the Hurricanes (13).

While first-half shooting spreads indicate a tough start to the game from the field, Miami worked hard to keep the struggling Pack. The Hurricanes’ ability to defend the perimeter and deny Wolfpack’s big men the ball down made it particularly difficult for NC State to find quality looks earlier in the shot clock. Either way, senior forward Jericole Hellems led the way offensively, leading the team with 12 points on 5 of 9 shots at the break.

The Pack’s biggest struggle in the first half was slowing down a blistering attack from Miami that stacked on points when it found itself hot. Kameron McGusty looked particularly dominant, scoring 16 points on 5 of 7 shots, shooting some 3 points and shooting 100% from the charity strip. Rather than fighting a solid Hurricanes first half with a change in defensive scheme, the Pack seemed content to turn the half into a Miami bucket response battle.

Unfortunately for the Pack, this strategy wouldn’t bode well for the team in the most essential moments of matches. Eventually, the backlashes stopped falling for the red and white as the game fell directly into the hands of Miamis Isaiah Wong, who quickly took over. Wong scored 15 of his 19 total points in the second half, including a monster dunk with just over 10 minutes to go that started a fire for his teammates. The Hurricanes took their first lead of the second half with 4:39 remaining and never looked back, pouring it on a Wolfpack side who had a cover over their basket for the majority of the eight games. last minutes.

I just feel like we have to play harder, like when the game gets bigger, like close we have to play harder, said first year goaltender Terquavion Smith. Everything counts, every possession counts in college basketball.

It’s yet another difficult loss for this Wolfpack unit to cope with, but it wasn’t without its bright spots. One of the notable bright spots of tonight’s clash was the play of Hellems, who finished the game as the Packs top scorer with 24 points and made himself into the history books as a 55th player to reach 1,000 career points for the red and white. .

1000@JericoleHellems is the 55th member of the NC State 1,000 point club pic.twitter.com/ocE8ZHTVWW – NC State Men’s Bball (@PackMensBball) December 30, 2021

The Pack also won the battle on the boards, topping Miami 41-32. Sadly, it’s just hard to capitalize on opponents jostling each other when they shoot 55.4% from the ground and an extremely impressive 52.6% from beyond the arc. With that being recognized, there is a way to go that could see the Pack surprise many opponents as the season progresses.

It’s the youngest team I’ve probably coached, and we just have to keep growing, keep improving, Keatts said. We don’t feel sorry for ourselves and we will continue to improve. We’re going to keep growing and you know obviously we have to find a way to get some positive results.