



What to wear this weekend: FEMAIL selects the best slip-on dresses for effortless style this season Dinah Van Tulleken shares her tips for embracing this season’s panty trend

UK style expert says slip-on dresses look great under chunky knits and coats

She unveils a selection of retailers currently offering the seasonal trend

















THE AMAZING VERSATILE SMOOTH DRESS I know I know. Critics say they are impractical at best, nothing more than a negligee at worst, but smartly styled, the slip dress can be surprisingly versatile and even become the most assiduous item in your wardrobe. IT’S ABOUT INTELLIGENT LAYER Forget those pictures of Kate Moss and Winona Ryder in the naughty 90s, all in sheer fabric and protruding hips. I’m not suggesting you wear yours alone, especially in the middle of winter. The sophisticated way to wear the slip dress is now a layered piece, adding a touch of silky luxury to any ensemble without ever revealing too much. Pictured: Robe, 67, online puzzle. com; sweater, 325, Iris & Ink on theoutnet.com; blazer, 71.20, warehousefashion.com; heels, 25, asos.com CHANGE IT FROM PARTY AT PREPPY The possibilities are limitless. For work, wear it under a button-down and knit blazer, with sleek pumps or flat pumps. Wear it over a tight cotton polo neck and complete the look with trainers. For New Years Eve, a simple button-down cardigan and trendy jewelry make this the ultimate not-too-dressy look. FIND A NUMBER SKIMMING CLOTH I’m a huge fan of these bias cut briefs from Jigsaw. Its lining therefore hangs down beautifully without highlighting every bump and bump. And you don’t have to spend a fortune, High Street has a fantastic selection of styles, some for those under 30 (see below). SHOP THE TREND NOW … Advertising

