Fashion
Carrie-Anne Moss pays homage to Matrix with ‘Matrix Code’ dress
Matrix resurrections, the fourth installment in The Matrix film series, premiered on the U.S. red carpet on December 18. in the Matrix film series, paid homage to the series in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress.
Fans rave about the red carpet Moss, a black pleated chiffon dress with a cape and drape. But what really caught the attention of fans were the details of the dress’s skirt.
Starting at the hem, the dress featured a series of green and silver sequins neatly aligned to resemble the Matrix Code, one of the most iconic visual elements from the film series. The Matrix code is a trail of green numbers and number symbols, but for the Moss look, Oscar de la Renta can be found sewn among sequins and beads to the hem.
Carrie-Anne Moss in a Matrix-code couture dress at the premiere of the film… simple, elegant, breathtaking !!!! pic.twitter.com/F6pIAzkVNm
– J. William James (@JWilliamJames) December 19, 2021
Carrie-Anne Moss Matrix Resurrections premiere dress detail is pic.twitter.com/M3TEw0mSSp
– Krystal (@KrystalSim) December 19, 2021
Carrie-Anne Moss in this Oscar de la Renta dress with Matrix Rain digital embroidery pic.twitter.com/OHaqM2mNHJ
– MALE ??? (@ G0thCrocs) December 19, 2021
Um, can we tell how awesome the Carrie-Anne Mosss Matrix premiere dress is because damn pic.twitter.com/9gIRBIKvbv
– BijouxVerne (@DawktaJawlz) December 19, 2021
All I want for Christmas is the Oscar de la Renta dress by Carrie-Anne Moss from the premiere of “The Matrix Revolutions”. pic.twitter.com/XgsfgU7788
– Juneau (@ Jun34u_sec) 20 December 2021
But the Oscar de la Renta dress for Carrie-Anne Moss at the Matrix guuurl premiere looks at those details !!! pic.twitter.com/47nKAovzXQ
– ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) 20 December 2021
No thoughts. Just Carrie-Anne Moss and her Matrix dress pic.twitter.com/BBvhrv2Z1b
– Patrick J. HoHoHurst (@InsertMontage) December 19, 2021
“CARRIE-ANNE MOSS”
“HER DRESS AT THE PREMIER OF ‘THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS’ WAS MUTHA FUCKIN ‘CHEFS KISS”
(“01001000 01100101 01101100 01101100 01101111 00100001”)
– BABY FATHER CHRISTMAS (@freshcmb) December 21, 2021
Carrie Anne Moss in a Matrix dress. GODDESS.
I want this dress, perfection. pic.twitter.com/4RAWk6SH6H
– Rachel Noy (@AbKi) 20 December 2021
All I want for Christmas is the Oscar de la Renta Matrix dress by Carrie-Anne Moss zamn
– Eric Alpert Fishmas (@agatdamnfool) December 19, 2021
I don’t know about you, but I think Carrie-Anne Moss got the dress code right (heh, you get it?).
Another POP! stories you might like:
WATCH: Matrix’s fourth film Resurrections unveils full trailer
Top 10 favorite looks of internet users from the 2021 Met Gala
Sources
2/ https://pop.inquirer.net/117604/carrie-anne-moss-pays-tribute-to-the-matrix-with-matrix-code-dress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]