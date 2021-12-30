Revisited: Josh Cavallo, the only openly gay top male football podcast | News

This week we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes from 2021. This episode first aired on November 8th.

When Adelaide United Josh cavallo sat down to film his announcement to the world that he was dating as gay, he didn’t know what to expect. Hed told his teammates and coaches, and had received a positive and supportive response, but the outcome of posting the video on social media would be much less predictable. There is no other gay footballer playing in any of the best leagues in the world.

Cavallo tells Michel Safi that the response has been overwhelming as messages of support poured in from all over the world, including from other players such as Gerard Piqu, Marcus Rashford and Antoine Griezmann.

Cavallo says he felt like he was living a double life and it was holding him back in his career. He adds that while his statement lifted a huge burden, it raised other issues. For example, if he were to be considered for the Australian national team (he played at the under-20 level) he would be afraid to go to the World Cup next year, as it is held in Qatar. , where homosexuality is illegal.