UB Men’s Basketball Falls in Miami, Ohio in MAC Opening Game | University sport





We get up at around 11 and I thought we really had a chance to take another step, maybe do it at 14 or maybe even do more than that, Thorpe said. But then we had two straight turnovers which led to two baskets by them. It changed the momentum a bit for them. Unlike us leading 15 at halftime, it’s now a seven-point game. Early in the second half, after a jumper from Ronaldo Segu (21 points) opened the UB lead at 42-33, the RedHawks and Bulls got a combined 0 for 9 from the floor in the 1h50 next. Then the RedHawks reduced UB’s 11-point lead to one, at 48-47, over Williams’ layup just before the five-minute mark, and tied the game at 50-50 on a 3. Mekhi Lairy points (28 points) six minutes into halftime. The Ayahs ‘precious layup with 7:17 to go gave Miami a 66-64 lead, the Redhawks’ first lead since midway through the first half. But with less than three minutes to go and UB ahead 75-73 following Mballas ‘withdrawal, Dalonte Brown scored the first of the Redhawks’ three 3-pointers which helped them open their lead to 82-77 with 80. seconds to play. In the second half I just think we were very passive, said Thorpe. I didn’t think we were aggressive. We said to our guys, we really want to pick it up and play aggressive, and chase them a bit, and we almost played so as not to win. I thought it hurt us.

