Huge New Years Eve fancy dress bath continues





Many traditional swims have been canceled during the holiday season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, but North Devons’ New Year’s plunge continues. The disguised sea swim at Saunton Beach is scheduled to take place on January 1 at noon to raise funds for Braunton’s charity, Ask for Jake. Over the years, thousands of people have braved the freezing waves wearing disguises or swimsuits. Read more: Anger because no Covid PCR test is currently available The event is not organized by the association. The details were posted on Facebook by organizer Tracie Hudson. She said: “Put on your swimsuit, wig and sparkles and join us for a disguised midday swim in the sea on New Years Day at Saunton Beach to raise money for the Braunton-based charity, Ask for Jake. “Swimming at sea has been medically proven to have positive mental health effects and with what’s going on in the world, talking and taking time for ‘me’ has never been more important.”





She added: “All swimmers participate at their own risk and must swim within their abilities. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.” In North Devon, informal and unorganized New Year’s Eve swims took place on Last Year’s Day at Westward Ho! and Woolacombe. Elsewhere in Devon, other New Years swims have been canceled, including at Wembury Beach in Plymouth.





(Image: vibrating pulse)

Revealing the news in a video on Facebook, Terry Clarke said: "For the sake of this event and due to the situation with Omicron and the rapid advance of this particular virus, this is not good news. "I think it is very wise and responsible that this event be called off." What is going on with you? Find out by adding your postal code or visit InYourZone here People come from all over the Southwest to participate in the swim with around 6,000 spectators flocking to the beach.

