Walker Kessler scores triple-double to help Auburn deal with LSU | Auburn University sports news





LSU Tari Eason briefly eased the situation for the Bayou Bengals (12-1, 0-1 SEC) with a dunk, but that meant little as the home Tigers maintained control. Johnson had two more free throws, and after LSUs Mwani Wilkinson dunked, Kessler called with one of his own. Once Kessler landed, Auburn led by 11 with 4:06 remaining. He made big plays [late], but part of it was our own doing, Pearl said. Our assist-to-rotation ratio was not good and could very easily get us beaten if we don’t tighten it. LSU’s late threat was short-lived in a second half dominated mostly by Auburn. KD Johnson rushed for the basket before deftly passing to Flanigan, who stepped in and then pulled a deep jumper to take Auburns’ lead to 14 just four minutes into the second half. Wendell Green Jr. followed shortly after by shooting a foul on a 3-point attempt and connecting on all three shots, which forced LSU to respond. Slowly but surely, the road traveled by the Tigers. LSU returned to contention on the backs of big baskets from Xavier Pinson and Eason over the next few minutes. The threat became very real with 7:51 to go, when Judge Williams punched a 3-point to create a six-point contest.

