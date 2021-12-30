Whitney Port gets tropical breeze in slip-on dress and Larroud sandals – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Whitney Port has taken a carefree approach to Bahamian vacation dressing. The “Hills” star posed on the beach for a series of Instagram photos, taken by her husband Tim Rosenman. On her getaway, Port wore a silky white Rhode dress printed with black swirls. The airy number featured short side slits, as well as two thin spaghetti straps. Port paired the dress with a yellow tiger-print bucket hat from Double Rainbouu. A pair of large sunglasses, two pearl necklaces and a multi-colored striped Sensi Studio tote completed her look. The designer COZeCO chose a pair of $ 150 flat sandals to complete its ensemble, of none other than the launch of the year 2021 of the FNAA Larroudé. The Cali style featured black lycra uppers, padded outsoles, and crossover straps for a comfortable and chic appearance. The pair was complete with memory foam insoles and durable rubber soles, ideal for indoor or outdoor use. Port’s pair complemented the darker tones of her dress, bag and hat while giving her outfit a distinctly whimsical look.

The Cali sandals by Larroudé. CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroud Related Flat sandals are ideal for both indoors and outdoors, due to their ease of putting on or taking off. New styles from brands such as Kurt Geiger, Everlane and Aquatalia also feature thick straps and padded soles for added comfort and support. In addition to Port, lightweight sandals from ATP Atelier, Birkenstock and Paula Torres have been worn by Kristen Bell, Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio in recent weeks. When it comes to footwear, Port’s must-have styles vary in aesthetics and silhouette. The media personality can be seen regularly in the low heel loafers, slides and ankle boots from Bottega Veneta, Rixo and By Far. Port is also known for its penchant for after-hours sneakers, from brands such as Adidas, APL and New Balance. On the red carpet, she is often seen in pumps, pointy toes and strappy heels by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Giuseppe Zanotti. Add pointy sandals to your shoe rotation, inspired by port.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target To buy: A New Day Catie Sandals, $ 20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Kurt Geiger Meena Sandals, $ 60 (was $ 99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Staud Alpine Sandals, $ 131 (was $ 350). Click through the gallery to see how celebrities have styled sandals over the years.

