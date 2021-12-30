Fashion
Buy the newly added LLBean markdowns before they’re gone
Watch out for all the outdoor enthusiasts.
You probably already know the LLBean brand, but did you know they just added 700 new markdowns?
You can find everything from down jackets and unavoidable flannels at Snow boots and hiking boots and they’re all for sale.
But if you are interested in purchasing this end of season sale, you’d better do it ASAP.
Although there is a plethora of sale styles for you to choose, the hot choices go fast, and they will not be replenished. Once they are gone, they will be gone for good.
To make sure you get the best deals on popular products, we’ve put together a favorites list for you below.
Read on to shop and start saving.
Newly Added LLBean Ladies’ Markdowns
Sweater Fleece Coat, $ 84.99 (originally $ 99)
If you are looking to stay cozy and warm, the LLBean Fleece Jacket is perfect for you. With princess seams, a front zip, three zip pockets and linked jersey cuffs and hems, you’ll love it.
Wicked Good Bean Boots, $ 199 (originally $ 249)
Explore the great outdoors in these nasty good boots. They are made of premium quality sheepskin, leather and lamb fur. You can also rest assured that your toes will stay comfortable and dry.
850 Down Ultralight Hooded Jacket, $ 199 (originally $ 249)
This super warm jacket not only keeps you warm during the winter season, but can also be stowed in its own pocket. Additional details include an interior zip pocket, a hood with two adjustable drawstrings, side panels for a fitted look and elasticated cuffs.
Cotton and linen turtleneck sweater, $ 37.99 (originally $ 79)
Take your favorite rag sweater and make it more comfortable, that’s exactly what this LLBean turtleneck is. It has a slightly saggy look and is beautifully made with cotton and linen threads.
Casual Zip Hooded Plaid Plaid Flannel Shirt, $ 54.99 (originally $ 64.95)
Perfect for putting on and calling for a day, this checkered flannel hoodie features side pockets, a front zip, drawstrings at the hood and a rounded drop hem.
Newly Added LLBean Mens Markdowns
Plaid flannel shirt, $ 44.99 (originally $ 49.95)
Finding the perfect flannel can be a challenge, but it’s easy in this plaid flannel shirt. Not only does it include a button-down collar, but you can also expect a single patch pocket that’s perfect for carrying your items.
Fleece-lined warm-up jacket, $ 79.99 (originally $ 99)
Incredibly water and wind resistant, this nylon jacket will keep you warm and toasty. You can also expect two fleece lined pockets and another pocket inside the jacket, ideal for carrying valuables.
Vista hikers, $ 54.99 (originally $ 109)
If you’re looking for a good pair of all-round hiking boots, you’ve found them. They feature a soft suede upper, knitted mesh for ventilation, an EVA midsole, water repellency capabilities, a studded outsole and a rubber bumper.
Pima Stretch Comfort T-shirt, $ 39.99 (originally $ 49.95)
With its four buttons and ribbing at the collar, this long sleeve will become a staple in your wardrobe. Easily slip it on on its own or use it as a base layer under a coat.
Adventure Full-Zip Fleece Hybrid Jacket, $ 37.99 (originally $ 79)
Who doesn’t want a fluffy jacket? We know we do! And this one is 25% lighter than the brand’s other styles of fleece, which means it’s great for action on the go.
