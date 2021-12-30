Adorn Yourself With a Colourful Neck Accessory and Get a Glam Look

One of the most prominent and promising jewellery pieces is a stunning necklace. A necklace can make or break the entire look of an ensemble. Even though necklace jewellery set is synonymous with a bride’s extravagant attire on her D-day, she should be aware of what would add to the fervour and make her look glamorous, and hence, should have an eye to pick the one that would suit her the best.

Not just bridal necklaces and sets, even other smaller jewellery variations around your shoulder bone and neck can add to your style quotient when matched properly and worn appropriately.

Before we go ahead to choose a piece of colourful neck jewellery for a heart-throbbing and stunning look, you need to first learn about the available various necklace lengths and what they are known as.

Chokers stick directly to the neck and are usually 14-16 inches in length

Princess -length necklaces fall slightly below the neck, around the collar bone, like a bond pendant or a diamond locket.

Matinee neckpieces rest on the bustline and are generally 20-24 inches in length.

Opera length necklaces have a length of 24-32 inches and can be wrapped around the neck twice.

A rope -length necklace is generally paired with a shorter neckpiece, and its length is anything more than 32 inches.

How to Choose the Neckpiece According to Your Outfit?

You need to team up with different necklaces with different outfits. There is never a one-size-fits-all neckpiece worn with every garment or occasion. Here is a guide to know what to wear around the neck with variable garments.

V-neck tops- A V-neck top should have a V-neck jewellery piece around it to mimic the cut of your top perfectly and add to the style and overall appeal.

Halter or one-shoulder – You do not need anything around your neck for these outfits. Instead, it is best to pair them with stud earrings or diamond earrings .

Low-cut or strapless- For strapless and low-cut dresses and tops, it is best to use necklaces with princess length as they drive the attention upwards towards the shoulders to showcase the style of the shirt/garment.

Turtleneck or high crew- To add style to these outfits, the best necklaces and sets are the opera-length ones as they add a bold statement look to them.

Strapless- To complement a strapless shirt or dress, it’s best to go in for a choker necklace jewellery set, a diamond one preferably.

These Are Factors That Should Be Kept in Mind Before Picking up the Necklace for Your Neckline:

Other than just the length of the necklace, or the outfit style you choose to wear, other factors need to be given thought too, before you make the right choice with the right necklace jewellery set to adorn your neckline.

The Time of the Day- You need to dress up more elaborately for the evenings than a daytime festivity/function. Hence, choose your necklace accordingly. The Occasion- Whether it’s a casual lunch, or a formal dinner, or a wedding ceremony, or just a get together at a friend’s place, the occasion, and the number of guests attending the same would mark a difference in making you select your neckpiece for the outfit you intend to wear. The length of your Neck- People with a shorter neck length should choose a V-necklace for a more elegant and swan-like appearance, while those with longer necks should go in for chokers to mask or shorten their look. Matching the Necklace with your Clothes- Your necklace should complement your overall dressing, and the colour and style of your garment would act as the deciding factor for this. Also, keep in mind to use only one piece of jewellery that stands out in your per outfit.

Final Take

You want to make a statement look wherever you go. For that, you need to follow a thumb rule- never to overwhelm your look with jewellery. You do not want to look like a Christmas tree. Hence, choose one nice statement piece of jewellery to make a difference.

However, when choosing the right neckpiece for an ethnic outfit, western wear, or a fusion garment, you can shop online from Snapdeal. They have a wide range of classy, sassy, Indian, western, Indo-western, and every kind of necklace that you might want to mix and match with the right outfit. From ethnic to contemporary, from vintage to modern, they have every variety of necklaces and sets, just a click away.

So, next time, when you wish to buy a nice neckpiece for your next upcoming event, you can easily shop online from the Snapdeal portal, keeping the above guidelines in mind. After all, we all want to look stunning with a nice piece of flaunting jewellery that sets the style statement for us and adds to our personality and appeal.