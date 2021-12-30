Rachel Meyer Wins Third Family Top Alcohol Dragster In Dramatic Way

Stop us in if you’ve heard this one before: All-conqueror Meyer Racing A / Fuel Dragster reaches final round of National Fall Las Vegas event and gears up for a winning race with the World Championship stakes.

Last year it was Megan Meyer who won her second consecutive World Championship by winning the final round in Vegas, and this year it was her younger sister, Rachel, who deftly slipped into the winning car. of her sister’s championship and rode her dad Randy’s powerful melody. -until another title of the season.

Megan retired with a mic drop moment last year, and the team missed a beat as Rachel won three national events and three regional events in the same car and faced Jackie Fricke until at the end in Las Vegas for the championship.

It was an incredible breakthrough season for younger sister Meyer, who won the Central Region Championship last year but only competed in a few national events due to professional responsibilities and was always on the lookout for her first national victory at the start of the season in a proven fight. car that still holds the national record.

My dad can drive this thing pretty fast, and I’d like to think I’m not too bad a driver either, but it was a combination of the two, she said. We always try to make our cars as identical as possible, but I don’t know what about this car, but it seems to perform better.

Meyer started her season with her NTK backed dragster with a second place finish at the Central Region event in Belle Rose, Louisiana, but a first national victory was not long in coming as she quickly won the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, beating Fricke in the final, although neither of them knew it was just the start of an intense and entertaining rivalry.

Jackie and her team are still doing great, and I feel like she’s in the top five for the past few years, she said. I didn’t really know at the time what to expect in terms of who the championship was going to go to or something like that. I was just happy to run there.

I missed my flight [to Gainesville] and missed Q1 and almost missed Q2. I literally got on the track and my dad picked me up, went to put on my fire suit, and we went over there for Q2.

It was great to get that first win because I felt pressured because it was the first time I had a title sponsor so I wanted to make them proud. It was just exciting enough. I was not sure what to think because I was just taken by all the emotions and the madness of this weekend.

She didn’t rest on those laurels for long, adding domestic wins to Charlotte and Houston to boost her score and give her the first ideas of a championship season.

We were off to such a good start it’s hard not to think that way, she admitted. At one point I did the math to see who had to do what to get past us and so on. A lot of people say don’t do this because it all goes to your head, but I definitely kept track of the points and knew what everyone else had to do.

The real challenge began to crystallize in September after Fricke won the NHRA U.S. National Championships after beating Meyer in the semifinals, then defeating her in the St. Louis Regional final and second round. the Dallas national event.

I had no idea it would be up to all of us until she won Indy and then I realized she still had a good chance of winning, Meyer said. Then she took me to Dallas so I stayed the next day just to see how she was doing because at that point she was the only one who could take the championship from us.

It all happened in Las Vegas, where Meyer was out of the race for points and came to Las Vegas to try to stop Fricke, who was due to win the event in his final points race. Of course, the two found themselves on opposite sides of the ladder, setting up the decisive showdown.

We both have really good cars so I knew there was a good chance it would turn out that way. While towing for the final I was really nervous, then there was an oil failure in front of us, so I had to sit there even longer, and my stomach kept rolling. I kept trying to take a deep breath and sing a song to distract myself from what was about to happen.

I kept telling myself that no matter what, it’s been a great year, and I was just so happy to be in this situation. And I love Jackie and her team; they are great people. So anyway, I was going to be happy with whoever wins. I mean, I would have been sad, sure, but that would have been OK.

I didn’t see her at all in the final. I couldn’t hear it. I was just hoping to be in front of her because there have been a handful of times I’ve run with Megan and it boiled down to a finish line of something where I thought I was in front, and Megan took the victory. When I saw the victory light come on, I was really excited. I didn’t really know what to expect this year, and I told my dad my goal was to win a national event, so the fact that we ended up winning the championship was crazy.

And, just like her big sister Megan last year, Rachel may not be defending her championship, deciding to adapt her 2022 racing schedule to focus more on her family and work.

Now that I’m married we could try to have kids, but that doesn’t mean I’m retiring or anything. I’m always going to want to run something, I don’t know what kind of program yet, but I just need to see what happens.

Meyer thanked her to her sponsors, NGK, NTK, Lucas Oil, TA, MotoRad, Ivy Tech, Gunk cleaners, Aeromotive, Waterman gas pumps, ARP, Jiffy-Tite Connectors, Taylor Cable Spark Plug, Aeroquip and John Haley , 1st roofer in Minnesota.

And, of course, my family: my mom, dad and sister Megan. My team guys JJ, Rich, Howard, Rob, Jeff, Doug, Ted, Kevin, Creig, Rick, Kris, Julie and my husband, Daniel.