Boys’ basketball rally: Kalama beats trendy Woodland | Boys

WOODLAND After three cancellations in seven days, the Kalama boys’ basketball team was finally able to face another team and took the opportunity, coming from behind to beat Woodland 70-65 in a short-term rendition of the 8 mile war.

It took a 45-point effort in the second half for the Chinooks, who fell 34-25 at halftime, and as usual the action started with senior Jackson Esary.

Jackson took over, Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

Kalama led Woodland 22-12 in the third quarter; 20 of those visitor points got out of Esarys’ hands. In the fourth, the Beavers did everything to contain him, which created opportunities for his teammates.

The Chinooks scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, increasing a one point lead at the start of the quarter to a five point victory.

Jackson kind of made it all easier, Armstrong said. They collapsed and doubled it, triple it, and other guys were able to open up and hit a few knocks for us, and we had some nice backdoor cuts for them.

Nate Meyer finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Chinooks. Jack Doerty added six points, as did Max Cox, who moved to the post for Kalama after starting forward Preston Armstrong injured his ankle and had to leave the game.

At first, the Woodlands shooters ran the competition. The Beavers scored 13 3-pointers on the night and, aside from that slow third quarter, stayed pretty much on their pace the entire game. Dane Huddleston led Woodland with 20 points, Beau Swett has 18, Drew Burns has 10 and Justin Philpot and Cole Logan both have.

Kalama (4-1) was due to face Stevenson in a championship game on Thursday, although possible snow put that game on hold. Woodland (4-2) was to host La Center.

The ducks leave, finish quickly against La Center

TOUTLE After a two and a half week stoppage, canceled games and a missed trip to Yakima, the Toutle Lake basketball team returned to the game victorious on Wednesday, beating La Center 67-49 following two good quarters.

The first and fourth quarters, those two quarters, we were pretty sharp defensively and offensively, said TL coach Eric Swanson. “We had a little lull in the second and third quarters, but I was really happy with how we finished in the fourth.

The Ducks limited the Wildcats to just five points in the first quarter and increased the offense to 22 in the fourth. In between, La Center outscored Toutle Lake 34-30 in the middle of the two quarters.

Sophomore Zach Swanson had nearly half of his points aside on his own, dropping 31 to lead all scorers. Conner Cox added 17 and John Nicholson added 12.

Toutle Lake (5-1) is expected to wrap up their 2021 roster with another non-league home game against Kings Way Christian on Friday.

Rockets fall on Napavine

NAPAVINE Two single-digit quarterbacks and a tough run to start the second half were enough to result in the loss of a shorthanded Castle Rock side, who lost 55-47 to Napavine in a non-league game on Wednesday .

The Rockets only brought eight players north with them, and didn’t have the great Adam Partridge to tone it down.

I was proud of our efforts as David Garcia and James Montgomery gave us excellent minutes off the bench, said CR coach Hayden Tilton. Landon Gardner also had his first full game return from injury.

After finishing the first quarter tied 11-11, Napavine held Castle Rock at nine points in the second quarter and did so again in the third, starting the second half with a 10-0 run. The Rockets found their rhythm more in the fourth, but were only able to reduce the deficit by one point.

Napavine had a great game plan and gave us good information on what other teams in our league will do defensively, Tilton said.

Castle Rock (6-3) is set to open the 1A TriCo game on January 5 at Kings Way Christian.

Acorns take comets

MENLO Naselle’s men’s basketball team stumbled and never regained their attacking stance on Wednesday, losing to Oakville 55-47 in a shootout to forget at the Jack Q Holiday Classic Pearson.

(Our) shot was colder than the temperature outside, Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

The Comets shot an ugly 18 percent from the field 9 for 49 inside the arc and 5 for 27 on the outside and only passed 11 for 24 from the free throw line.

The closed basket helped Oakville work its way to an 11-7 lead after a quarter and a 25-15 advantage at the break.

Jason Harman scored 10 of Naselles’ 15 points in the first half and finished the night with 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine steals. Top scorer Kolten Lindstrom finished with 14, but went 0-10 on a three-point range.

Freshman Jack Strange, inserted in the starting lineup for Trent Stephens, scored 13 all in the second half. He went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers; the rest of the comets combined for just two made the whole game three.

Naselle (5-4) was scheduled to face Winlock on Thursday.

Two big quarterbacks less Cards in Valley

MENLO Willapa Valley started the first and second half on hot and put in huge offensive performances in the first and third quarters for an 86-41 win over Winlock in the men’s non-league basketball game at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic Wednesday.

The Vikings lost 29 points in the first quarter to fight their way to a 42-18 lead at halftime. Then they outdid themselves with 30 in the third quarter.

Caleb Richendollar had a game-high 24 points for the Cardinals, Cole Fray-Parmantier added 12 and Chase Scofield scored 11, but no other Winlock player found the back of the basket.

Winlock (0-9) was scheduled to face another 1B opponent at Naselle on Thursday.