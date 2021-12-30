Nina Agdal shows off fit physique in colorful asymmetric dress to LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​party

Nina Agdal showed off her fit physique on Wednesday as she attended the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​party in St Barts.

The 29-year-old Danish model stole the show in a colorful sleeveless dress that showed off her toned waist and legs.

Nina blended into a jungle-like background in the floral dress which included a yellow shoulder strap and matching belt.

Gala: Nina Agdal showed her fit physique on Wednesday at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​party in St Barth

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star completed her outfit with open neck heels.

Nina had her long straight brown hair and accessorized with a necklace and several rings.

She also wore a small white clutch when she arrived at the star-studded gala.

Luxury brand LuisaViaRoma and UNICEF hosted the gala at Eden Rock to raise funds for UNICEF’s efforts around the world.

Colorful dress: The 29-year-old Danish model stole the show in a colorful sleeveless dress that showed off her toned waist and legs.

The event included a cocktail party, an exclusive dinner, a live auction and a performance by 26-year-old Dua Lipa.

Funds raised during the event will support UNICEF’s work for vulnerable children around the world.

Luisa Via Roma is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Pop star: The event included a cocktail party, an exclusive dinner, a live auction and a performance by 26-year-old Dua Lipa

Nina was featured in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th Anniversary cover alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen.

The beauty signed with IMG Models in 2016.

Nina had already dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, for almost a year before going their separate ways in 2017.