Fashion
Nina Agdal shows off fit physique in colorful asymmetric dress to LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party
Nina Agdal shows off fit physique in colorful asymmetric dress to LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party
Nina Agdal showed off her fit physique on Wednesday as she attended the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party in St Barts.
The 29-year-old Danish model stole the show in a colorful sleeveless dress that showed off her toned waist and legs.
Nina blended into a jungle-like background in the floral dress which included a yellow shoulder strap and matching belt.
Gala: Nina Agdal showed her fit physique on Wednesday at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party in St Barth
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star completed her outfit with open neck heels.
Nina had her long straight brown hair and accessorized with a necklace and several rings.
She also wore a small white clutch when she arrived at the star-studded gala.
Luxury brand LuisaViaRoma and UNICEF hosted the gala at Eden Rock to raise funds for UNICEF’s efforts around the world.
Colorful dress: The 29-year-old Danish model stole the show in a colorful sleeveless dress that showed off her toned waist and legs.
The event included a cocktail party, an exclusive dinner, a live auction and a performance by 26-year-old Dua Lipa.
Funds raised during the event will support UNICEF’s work for vulnerable children around the world.
Luisa Via Roma is headquartered in Florence, Italy.
Pop star: The event included a cocktail party, an exclusive dinner, a live auction and a performance by 26-year-old Dua Lipa
Nina was featured in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th Anniversary cover alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen.
The beauty signed with IMG Models in 2016.
Nina had already dated Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, for almost a year before going their separate ways in 2017.
Cover girl: Nina, which premiered in New York in September, was featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 50th anniversary cover in 2014 alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10355075/Nina-Agdal-shows-fit-physique-colorful-sleeveless-dress-LuisaViaRoma-Unicef-Party.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]