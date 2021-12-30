38 Fashion industry sustainable development efforts in December 2021





While December was characterized by holiday shopping and some pandemic-related restrictions, the industry’s sustainability efforts have continued unabated. There have been combined initiatives to reduce an impact on the environment but also in terms of making sustainability more accessible. On the product side, recycled collections are in the spotlight as well as platforms that facilitate sustainable or second-hand purchases. The companies also made public their sustainability goals for the coming years and were recognized for their efforts. Read on as FashionUnited highlights 38 sustainable initiatives in December 2021. Cooperation & Innovation Levis collaborates with Stony Creek Colors for denim dyeing systems Image: Colors of Stony Creek Levis worked with Stony Creek Colors to perform performance tests with different denim dyeing systems. Stony Creek Colors will supply, for the first time, its pre-reduced IndiGold indigo dye to select denim factories used by Lévis. Their goal is to explore lessons in dye application and other areas, with the goal of selling garments dyed with IndiGold by the end of 2022 and early 2023. Read more Related news: Sustainable Brand Platform partners with RG Showroom to support brand sustainability Image: RG Showroom As part of its mission to drive sustainable metrics across the industry, Sustainable Brand Platform (SBP) has partnered with Milan-based RG Showroom to provide brands with services to raise awareness and promote further communication of their sustainability efforts. The partnership will help brands work on their sustainable metrics and commitments through the provision of tools. The sustainable identity card is the first to become available, developed to allow brands to communicate their performance to stakeholders in an efficient and transparent manner. It also gives buyers and end consumers access to detailed information on the brands sustainability journey. Read more Related news: Remakes new Accountability Report 2021 assesses 60 fashion companies Image: Redo The nonprofit Remake has updated its approach to empower the industry. The brand’s new assessment criteria, gathered in its just released Fashion Remake 2021 Accountability Report, allows companies to score up to 150 points and goes beyond celebrating goals and ambitious but hollow targets. It focuses on six key criteria: environmental justice, governance, traceability, business practices, raw materials and wages and welfare. Read more Related news: Brands and retailers Skechers launches our Planet Matters recycled collection Image: Skechers Skechers launched its recycled collection, Our Planet Matters, and announced its partnership with global environmental association The Nature Conservancy. The collection contains a range of products for men, women and children. The collection uses materials such as recycled cotton, polyester, rubber, EVA and TPU. Read more Related news: Buff launches the Do More Now sustainable development platform Image: Buff Facebook Headwear and tie brand Buff launched the Do More Now sustainability platform to encourage everyone to take action, protect and care for themselves as part of their plans to create a business model more aware. In a statement, Buff says Do More Now is more than an initiative, but a mantra and a philosophy to move forward, to enable the brand to manifest its intention to reduce its environmental footprint and create a positive impact. . Read more Related news: Beawear start-up uses AI to solve e-commerce sizing and return issues Image: Beawear via ThokkThokk German start-up Beawear, launched earlier in December, has been dedicated to tackling the many different sizing systems in the fashion industry – or the size Wild West, as it calls it. Assume you are shopping online and everything fits, founders Verena Ziegler and Dr Frauke Link use artificial intelligence for virtual fittings, doing something for the environment as well. Read more Related news: Eddie Bauer reveals sustainability plans for major categories Image: Eddie Bauer As a member of the Sparc Group, Eddie Bauer announced new benchmarks for improving brand sustainability practices for its product categories, including apparel and equipment. The roadmap supports the labels mission of preserving national resources and environmental considerations, with reference to its group of buyers of outdoor enthusiasts. Read more Related news: Sustainable brand Miomojo wins PETAs Vegan Fashion Award Image: Miomojo Italian sustainable accessories brand Miomojo received the Vegan Fashion Award from animal rights organization PETA in the Best Handbag 2021 category for its Giorgia bag in AppleSkin. It is part of the brand’s Prima Linea line and is made from AppleSkin, an innovative leather alternative with a high content of natural waste, sourced from the skin and apple kernel waste from the food industry. The liner is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and the zipper in a light gold finish is antiallergic and nickel free. Read more Related news: Business, education, events and awards The Design for Decomposition initiative of biomimicry institutes receives 2.5 million euros Image: The Institute of Biomimicry The Biomimicry Institute has revealed that it has received 2.5 million euros to lead a multi-year initiative, Design for Decomposition, which hopes to demonstrate the new possibilities of biocompatible fashion waste. He will use the fund to pilot technologies that convert wasted clothing and textiles into biodegradable raw materials. Read more Related news:

