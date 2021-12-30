From Bennifer to Biebers, the stars are stepping out again in matching outfits | Fashion





PLeather pants, medallion necklaces and Natural Born Killers t-shirts: this holiday season, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cemented their 2021 fashion status with a familiar look to match the styles. The pandemic has had a regressive effect on fashion: shoppers swapped their office uniforms for sweatpants and instead of all the fashion trends that stuck, we’ve clung to the past, rekindling looks for years. 60, 70 and Y2k. One of the most unexpected awakenings has been the trend of celebrity couples to dress alike. In the late 90s and early 2000s we had Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in double denim, Victoria and David Beckham in matching Matrix-inspired leather jumpsuits, and even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher jumped on the bandwagon. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching double denim in 2001. Photograph: Rose Prouser / Reuters Once again, in 2021, celebrity couples began to dress in complementary outfits. At the head of the trend, reconfiguration Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez), reunited after almost two decades apart (they initially broke up in 2002). The duo signaled their unity with assorted fashion choices. Their last public outing, earlier this month, saw them pairing up in PG-13 sky blue. And where they led, others followed. From Justin and Hailey Bieber in pumpkin-colored coats to the aforementioned Fox and Kelly, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Blink-182, Bennifer emphasized the importance of creating a brand identity through a matching wardrobe. This behavior concerns the performative couple, said Professor Alison Goodrum of Norwich University of the Arts. Goodrum says the pandemic has changed the way couples express their closeness in public. In a changed world where public displays of affection, touch and physical closeness are discouraged, couples have turned to other means of signaling their partnerships. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in December in California. Photograph: Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s LAQR UN / DN Shared wardrobes reveal intimacy, but can also signal changes in public personas. When Kardashian and Fox started dressing up as goth-punks (like their respective beau, Barker and Kelly), they got a boost, adding elements of edginess and danger to their images. Wrap-up is rarely something that happens without planning or intention, Goodrum says. Dressing alike is a useful tool for any red carpet couple to use in developing or enhancing their personal branding. It’s a shortcut for posting posts about their lifestyle, preferences, status, and even ideologies. But what does it say when a star with a strong personal identity begins to dress to complement her partner’s outfit? In August, jewelry retailer Tiffany hired Beyonc and Jay-Z, dressing them in matching evening wear, in a conscious effort to attract a younger customer to the luxury brand. The effect seemed at odds with Beyoncé’s unique mark of independence and self-esteem. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in New York City. Photograph: Gotham / GC Images Fashion is often seen as a material means of self-expression and individuality, so there is a curious contradiction surrounding both the idea and the practice of couple dress in this regard, Goodrum says. Dressing in a way intentionally similar to someone else can be seen by some as problematic, a threat to their genuine self, loss of identity, or denial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/dec/30/from-bennifer-to-the-biebers-stars-step-out-in-matching-outfits-again The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos