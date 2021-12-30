Stylists Kazim and Priyanka talk about men’s fashion, their journey and more















The Vainglorious duo, Kazim and Priyanka, have always been obsessed with fashion. Their love and passion for fashion turned into a full-fledged career years later. Today they are one of the most successful duos to style the dapper men of B-town. From Kartik Aaryan, who loves to experiment, to Ranbir Kapoor, who believes in a classic outfit, they’ve worked with the best of the best. Analita Seth tells the story of stylists Kazim and Priyanka, the duo that make up the Vainglorious team

Tell us a little bit about you two and how this journey started.

We have been together since the age of 16. And the seemingly fragile foundation of our relationship, which is based on a common obsession with fashion, is actually extremely solid. We enjoyed every aspect of fashion so much that we followed some stylist friends who were working on concerts and we were like, “How come they’re having so much fun?” “

Was the fashion industry still in sight for you?

Fashion was largely just an indulgence for us, not only financially but also academically, albeit without a formal education. Getting to work in the industry was an impulsive decision we haven’t regretted since.

How is it different from styling a man’s hair and styling a woman’s hair?

While we haven’t styled women professionally, basically it’s the same. If you’re curious about whether one type of customer is trickier than another, no one is really immune to the lure of vanity.

How to adapt the trends to the daily style of your muse?

When working with people who are almost always inundated with paparazzi and whose images are plastered on social media, you need to recognize that their personal style, for better or worse, is very well established, so any attempt to force it. a trend on them would prove to be counterproductive. We dress them with trends that seem to be a natural evolution of their own style.

How to help a star to get out of his comfort zone?

More often than not, people retreat to comfort zones if they haven’t been challenged for some time. We constantly encourage our customers to discover areas in their comfort zone that they didn’t know they had, so that it doesn’t allow them to interfere in their ways.





How is editorial style different from celebrity style?

With the editorial style, there is an abundance of whimsy. While with celebrity style, fantasy is peppery in the eyes. Celebrity styling also requires a degree of precision and specific image construction, while editorial styling is all about flair and a certain je ne sais quoi.

A favorite look of everything you’ve done so far …

I think we would be hard pressed to pick a favorite look. However, if you allow a recent bias, we would choose Kartik Aaryan in Paul Smith and Marni from his press tour in Dhamaka.

A brand or a designer that you like to integrate into your looks …

We never worked with a TOM FORD look that we didn’t like at all.

A look that you regret today?

While we haven’t worked long enough for the trends

to change drastically enough to cause a backlash, we are fully aware that over time many looks will start to look old-fashioned. It is the unfortunate accident to move away from the classics.

Advice that you have learned in your profession

Obsessively focus on the fabric. Well spun, it’s half done!

A recent look from a celebrity you loved …

It’s a little over six months since then, but LaKeith Stanfield wearing a Saint Laurent costume to the Oscars really took the cake.

Who do you think is the best stylist in the industry?

Although he is recognized more for his creative direction, I don’t think that Hedi Slimane’s work can be styled by anyone other than himself.

A person, dead or alive, that you would have liked to comb …

Please forgive the lazy response, but we should say, David Bowie.

For someone like Ranbir Kapoor who loves classics, how do you try to incorporate trends into their outfits?

Ranbir is always receptive to trends because he follows them, but they should be.

reflection of his personality. It stays in fashion, without succumbing to fashion victimization.