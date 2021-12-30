7 best fashion moments of 2020







There have been plenty of unforgettable fashion moments in 2020 – from the Oscars red carpet to Princess Diana’s sweaters to Meghan Markle’s last royal appearance to Lady Gaga’s nine looks for MTV and more. Let’s take a look at our 7 best fashion moments: AKA Oscars Red Carpet The Last Major Red Carpet

The 2020 Oscars put Hollywood splendor in the spotlight and none of us expected the Oscars to be IRL’s last big red carpet. Fortunately, this gave us enough surprising and memorable looks to last the whole year, from reimagined costumes by Timothe Chalamet and Billie Eilishs (Prada and Chanel, respectively) to the sparkling Ralph Lauren dress by Janelle Monaes. Princess Diana Sweaters

Diana’s graphic sweaters, recently recreated by Rowing Blazers, were among her most memorable sets. We were able to refresh our memories with all of her best looks in season four of The crown, and they did not disappoint. The Queen’s Gambit

Another frenzy moment on our list is The Queen’s Gambit. Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, takes us on a journey through the 1950s and 1960s, a period that is reflected not only in the sets and accessories, but also in the clothes, especially her skirts. Kamala costumes

In 2020, Kamala Harris became the first African-American woman and the first South Asian woman to be elected vice president. When Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, the media booed and got excited about one item in particular: his costume. Meghan Markle’s latest look in Royal

Meghan Markle was seen wearing an Emilia Wickstead emerald cape dress, matching William Chambers hat, nude Aquazzura pumps and a mini bag from one of her favorite designers, Gabriela Hearst, for her latest appearance public as an active royal. Lady Gaga at the VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards were filmed in outdoor locations in 2020, and Lady Gagas’ outfits will go down in history as the first social distancing couture. She wore nine looks and each look was completed with a mask. The crown reignited the iconic style of Princess Dis

The wedding dress with puff sleeves Emmanuel, the shiny Fair Isle sweaters and the charming floral dresses worn by Emma Currin in The crown rekindled the iconic style of Princess Di.

