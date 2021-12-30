Anita Hassanandani was massively trolled for wearing a shirt dress, Internet users say “pant bhul gayi kya? “

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most beloved and popular TV actresses. At the moment, she is on maternity leave enjoying her time with her beloved son Aaravv. We often see Anita sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby boy on social media that make our hearts melt. All the celebrities are leaving town to celebrate the New Year. Anita was also spotted at the airport with her husband Rohit and son Aarav as they went on vacation. The actress who gave birth opted to wear a loose shirt dress, however, netizens did not like her knee-length shirt dress very much and massively trolled her. There were some nasty comments and she was even asked if she forgot to wear pants? They have even been accused of spreading COVID, as all the celebrities are happily on vacation despite the rise of COVID. Also Read – New Year 2022: Sunny Leone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and More Celebrities Who Have Flown To Exotic Places To Celebrate

There were rumors that Anita might stop acting, but refuting those rumors, she said, “It’s over that I leave my first love ACTOR. I never said that. said, is that my goal right now is my child. Aaravv is my priority … I will return to work when I am ready. ” Anita became a mother at the age of 40 and she clearly looks like a happy mother.

