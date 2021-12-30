A look back at the streetwear trends of 2021

With Birkenstocks strapped to our sock-swaddled feet, stepping into 2021 meant only one thing: evolution. While most of us were ready to reenter the real world, we also learned to slow down our fashion spending habits. So 2021 has been the year we all made more conscious decisions, both in terms of what we consume and what we wear.

And it looks like when we took a step back to reflect, brands did too. In turn, the collaborations, collections and must-haves of the season felt more taken into account. The hype has not died down; instead, it was defined by a cohort of brands and designers who definitely moved away from merch and turned to versions with real value.

As the end of the year approaches, HYPEBEAST looks back on some of the biggest moments of 2021 and how they hopefully changed the fashion landscape for the better.

Thoughtful collaborations





Supreme and Tiffany. Gucci and Balenciaga. Fendi and Versace. 2021 has been a year of truly unprecedented collaborative releases, which have done what a great collaboration should do: reframe and recontextualize the brands involved.

Those who previously couldn’t access Tiffany got their hands on a familiar reinterpretation, courtesy of the Supreme Box logo. And Palaces’ tie-up at the end of the year with Harrods brought its subcultural appeal to arguably the world’s most archaic department store.

Beyond that, some luxury houses have used their considerable resources to support and promote the work of a larger pool of artists. Finally, creative directors began to look beyond the same old worn-out references of Kim Jones bringing Peter Doig into Dior Men, to Hedi Slimane commissioning Ugandan sculptor Leilah Babirye to create new works for his CELINE stores.

Fashion and the metaverse





From crypto art to the metaverse, niche concerns have exploded over the past 24 months. And in 2021, as NFT became the word of the year, the fashion world seemed to be taking notice.

While many attempts by brands to enter the virtual space were newsworthy at best, some have found ways to innovate. Matthew M Williams, who has seemed hesitant in his work for Givenchy so far, launched NFT Homes in collaboration with graffiti artist Chito in November, while Adidas Originals’ collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club has been almost instantaneous. .

It also appears that they were only the tip of the iceberg. Nike stunned viewers in the industry with its unprecedented investment in virtual sneaker company RTFKT, which was one of the early and most ambitious innovators in this field. It would be fair to assume that there is still a lot more to come.

House colors





On the other end of the scale, brands increasingly opted for a simple, straightforward and tangible way to redefine their image: via signature colors that aimed to capture the instantly recognizable appeal of Herms orange. and Tiffany blue.

The shade of green now synonymous with Bottega Venetas was a must-have throughout 2021. It doesn’t matter what the object or the style – whether it was Bottega Green, or, as we called it, the de facto color of the year, that’s all that mattered. It also turned out to be clever: after the shock departure of the brand’s creative director, Daniel Lee, color will serve as a common thread for the new designer, Matthieu Blazy.

While this doesn’t translate to all brands, many have tried to take inspiration from BV’s book: Jacquemus doubled down on pink, while Balenciaga pivoted to a series of almost all-black collections.

Dressing for the Apocalypse





There was an end-of-day feel to many of this year’s most memorable collections. Leather, in all of its real, synthetic and durable forms dominated, as countless designers riffed on the grunge, gothic and metallic aesthetic. After so many years of logos staring at me, it suddenly seemed like everyone wanted to be dressed in only black. And things only got out of hand when Kanye West debuted his DONDA era this summer.

Angsty and similar to a look from The Matrix, it became a subcultural movement in its own right comprising even thicker and heavier footwear (from Balenciaga SS22, which showed Elliot Page wearing his upcoming Crocs collaboration), grunge looks from VTMNTS. and the deconstruction of Maison Margiela.

Well, well, well …





After the Birkenstock boom, the Crocs’ rise to the top and the meteoric rise of Merrells, came another functional style: the wellington. Kicked off by the Bottega Puddle Boot launch last year, this wasn’t a new ugly shoe trend – it was a comment on a time to go beyond sneakers.

This allowed Balenciaga to make rubber boots similar to vegans, FENDI to drop ski-inspired boots, Kiko Kostadinov to step out of waders, A-COLD-WALL * to wrap the Chelsea Boot in materials. raincoats and for Kanye Wests YEEZY to abandon the NSTLD which divides instantly. This has continued in recent months to spur a new trend in skiwear-inspired silhouettes such as the Pradas padded nylon boots, Palm Angels x Monclers Moon ankle boots, and more.

Love them or hate them, they’re not going anywhere for 2022, as the buzz around the boots continues to match the hype about the sneakers. The aforementioned SS22 Margiela collection featured thigh-high pairs of PVC, as did Matthew M Williams Givenchy.