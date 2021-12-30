Holiday merchandise arrives late, Disneyland Railroad dress enters the clothing store, Santa Goofy takes over for Santa, and more: Magic Kingdom & Disneys Hollywood Studios Photo Report 12/28/2021

Royal greetings! It’s a beautiful day here in Central Florida and we’re ready to roam the parks. Let’s go.

We entered Emporium for a quick walk and saw that a few more holiday items had arrived.

We know the holidays are over, but that would be great for next year.

This Minnie Mouse nutcracker will make you melt.

A beautiful day to lounge around the hub and admire the Fab 50 Statues.

All the golden eagles have returned, shining and shining, to their rightful places on Prince Charming’s royal carousel.

At Star Traders, we found a new Her Universe denim jacket.

A cute Mickey Mouse is on the back.

Holiday merchandise continues to arrive. At Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, we found four new sets of bell ornaments.

Remy and Emile are too precious sitting in take-out boxes.

These would be great for siblings or best friends.

Speaking of best friends, Chip and Dale hailed the Country Bear Jamboree. Hi buddies!

Sometimes we think we’ve seen it all at Walt Disney World, but the ingenuity of the guests never ceases to amaze us.

Be awesome with this new chic Minnie magic bracelet. We found it hidden in Big Top Souvenirs.

Back in the Hub, the Cast Members set up the Lighting Lane Parade viewing area. Hopefully no one was left out of his selection today.

A brand new White 50th Anniversary Castle Tumbler is available at the Emporium.

The castle sparkles and shines in the sun.

Returning to the parking lot, we watched the construction crew work on installing a barrier at the entrance to the actor parking lot.

We stopped at Disney Springs to kill some time before the park hopping time at 2pm. At World of Disney, we found this odd children’s fur jacket.

The Disneyland Railroad Dress is coming to The Dress Shop in Marketplace Co-Op.

We only found the Disneyland version of the dress, but we hope the Walt Disney World dress will appear soon.

Simple. Elegant. Yet Daring. -Edna fashion. This perfectly describes the new Edna Mode bag that we found at The Dress Shop. It also goes perfectly with the dress!

Buzz Lightyear greeted us at Disneys Hollywood Studios. Hi, Buzz!

Do you prefer blue or green milk in Star Wars: Galaxys Edge? A new magical group comprising the two milks has been discovered at The Darkroom.

We also found another new Minnie Mouse magic bracelet. Minnie is cozy in a green sweater and hot tea.

The matching Mickey and Minnie water bottles are sure to help keep us hydrated on long days at the theme parks. You can find one at Celebrity 5 & 10.

Same, Chewie.

How adorable is this Bruni magnet we found at Mickeys of Hollywood?

Santa Dingo has officially taken over the functions of Santa Claus. You can see it in Santas Merry Motorcade.

This ends our day at Walt Disney World. We hope you had a magical time with us. So long partners.

