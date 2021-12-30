5 fashion trends you’ll see in 2022









Hello beautiful featured video CLOSE 2021 brought us a lot of stylish moments. From Bottega Veneta shoes that took over the summer months to luxury brand collaborations (The North Face X Gucci, Balenciaga X Gucci, Hell – even Skims X Fendi), we’ve seen tons of great looks that have inspired. our wardrobes. Although we enter 2022 with a persistent COVID variant that has the power to subject us to another lockdown, as history has shown, a few viruses will not stop the fashion show. Over the next couple of months, the masses will show up and show up, whether they’re in the comfort of their backyards, doing it for the gram, or making extremely cautious appearances in person. This year, we’re taking a little visit to the early 2000s where extremely low-rise bra tops and pants were a thing, and trends will even touch glitter overload. If you need inspiration on the trends that are shaping up in 2022, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are 5 trends you’ll absolutely see in 2022 – as told by the runway storytellers. 1. Sequins

Source: Getty 2022 is sparkling. From sequined dresses to shimmering mini skirts, you’ll want to add all the sparkle to this season’s wardrobe lineup. Just like this gorgeous Balmain dress from their Spring / Summer 2022 collection, this pretty overly embellished dress will give you the perfect sparkle for any fancy outing.

2. Bright and bold

Source: Getty We’ve gone from being barely seen in 2020, releasing a bit in 2021, to being completely eye-catching in 2022. Expect to come out in extremely bright and bold colors. Take this stunning look from the Spring 2022 collection from Versace, it’s the perfect statement set to reenter the world, once it opens up again.

3. Bra tops

Source: Getty Cropped tops just got a little more intimate. In 2022, expect to see more bra tops, possibly paired with long skirts and wide pants. It’s a modern take on the early 2000s trend that featured extremely low-cut pants with barely there bralettes.

4. Transparent

Source: Getty 2022 is the year of more skin – or at least the illusion of it. If you don’t show off your midsection with a bra top, you can enjoy some sheer trendy pieces. Whether you’re wearing a blouse or a sheer dress, get ready to show off a bit of skin, both in a subtle and open fashion.

5. Cutouts

Source: Getty No one does cutouts like Laquan Smith. During his fashion week show in September 2021, the designer sent a few beautifully designed cutout sets to the runway. The skin is there in 2022!

