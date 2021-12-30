Ciara Captivates Fans In A Bodycon Red Mini Dress In Breathtaking New Photo Inside Her Stylish Home











December 30, 2021 – 1:45 p.m. GMT





Hanna Fillingham



Ciara took to Instagram to share stunning photos of the singer wearing a hot red minidress in her stylish living room in LA.



Ciara was inundated with compliments after sharing her latest look on social media, and it’s one of her most stylish yet!

On Instagram Wednesday, the singer posed in her living room for a series of shots where she modeled a red silk mini dress.

The Level Up hitmaker styled the dress two ways, both with a white t-shirt underneath and without.

Loading the player …

VIDEO: Inside Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Family Christmas

A pair of knee-length boots completed her look, while the mother-of-three wore her long hair in a side parting.

Fans were quick to comment on her trendy look, with one writing, “You look so gorgeous”, while another commented, “You’re not getting old!” A third added: “So beautiful!

The star had a great time at home over the holidays and shared an adorable family photo of herself with husband Russell Wilson and their children posing in front of the Christmas tree with two very special guests – Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Ciara looked amazing in a red mini dress

The family were all dressed in coordinating leopard-print pajamas as they stood in their lavish foyer. Ciara and the Seahawks player welcomed little Win in June of last year – a little brother to Sienna and Future, who is Ciara’s son from a previous relationship.

In June, she announced that she had regained her pre-baby weight after losing nearly 40 pounds. “Goodbye to those last 10 pounds that I worked on for the past 5 weeks,” she announced on Instagram. “I am so proud of myself.”

Ciara and her family at Christmas

She also had a few words of encouragement for the other mothers who were trying to look and feel better. “If you believe in yourself and set goals, anything is possible! Go for it! Go for it!” said Ciara, who attributed her weight loss to Weight Watchers and a lot of exercise too.

“I’m so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall well-being and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself.”

Ciara had announced a month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss goal in her sights.

