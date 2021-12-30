How men’s fashion has changed for the better this year

It’s a disappointment I’ve faced far too many times: you walk into a department store, walk past fabulous and fun womenswear, only to find that the men’s section is in a dingy basement and filled with sad and dull rooms. Unfortunately, the men’s market has always been a snoozefest. While Hollywood men have stuck with their classic tuxedos and suits on the red carpet, retailers have also hung on to what sells (which is said to be classic suits, or simple pieces in calm, neutral colors). ). I often had to shop in the women’s section to find something adventurous and daring.

With the exception of the catwalks, where high fashion brands like Versace and Gucci have long offered innovative men’s clothing designs, it was really boring to take in the men’s market as an obsessive fashion fan. Like the catwalks, I want my shops and my stars to inspire me with a fantasy! Fortunately, in 2021 we have seen more change than ever on the male scene. Finally, options for the more avant-garde man presented themselves in fresh and new ways, and it was about time.

Below are five ways menswear has changed for the better this year.

Hollywood stars took risks

Male Hollywood stars weren’t afraid to experiment with red carpet fashion this year. There were a lot of classic costumes and tuxedos in the mix, of course, but we also saw actors, singers, and models think outside the box. Highlights for 2021 include the Harry Styless pink feather boa at the Grammys, Troye Sivans’ black Altu dress at the Met Gala, and the bondage-style strappy top that Lil Nas X wore at the Variety Hitmaker lunch earlier this month. Where Hollywood men once played it safe, it’s refreshing to see stars making bold statements and rejecting the invisible lines around gendered style. This portrayal also has a ripple effect when you think of the influence they also have on designers and fans, who are perhaps now much more willing to take risks, too.

and normal men too!

It wasn’t just famous men who dared to experiment with their look, however. On the street style scene, ordinary men and non-binary people have defied gender norms by slipping into heels, skirts and handbags with ease. (And for once, they can fit in: brands like Syro specialize in taller heels for men.)

Even retailers are noticing a change in the way men shop. More and more, men are starting to see dressing less of a burden and more of an inherently social act, says Jian DeLeon, editorial and menswear director at Nordstrom. The more men relax their attitude about what they can wear and are really willing to experiment, the more they can see how much fun you can have with your clothes. This is what I look forward to.