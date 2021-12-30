WWD’s best party photos of 2021 – WWD

This year marked the return of the party scene – with safety measures and precautions in place. In-person events resumed in late spring, with small outdoor and socially distant gatherings. The New York Botanical Garden hosted its spring gala before the social ensemble headed east to the Hamptons for the summer.

In Europe, summer film festivals have drawn prominent crowds to events hosted by brands such as Kering, Chopard, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, and the ever-lavish amfAR gala during the Cannes Film Festival. In New York City, amid the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants, the fall celebrations have gained momentum with fashion week and the ever-star-studded Met Gala in September. . The CFDA Awards brought the designer-celebrity together in November with an awards ceremony held at The Pool + The Grill, where Zendaya received this year’s Fashion Icon award. The fall season also saw the return of iconic perks, including the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala, the Dior-sponsored Guggenheim International Gala, the American Natural History Museum Gala and, after a Getaway in Miami for Art Basel, the Chanel MoMA benefit film, which graced Penélope Cruz and was the last big fashion event of 2021.

In Los Angeles, Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard for its “Gucci Love Parade” show in November, and later that month – finally – the Academy Museum opened in November with a party that drew Robert Pattinson and HER The year ended on the West Coast with events hosted by Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren, and in Europe, parties hosted by Dior Men’s and Prada at Tate Modern in Europe.

From New York City to Los Angeles and Europe (and everywhere in between), here’s a photo shoot of the most memorable party moments of the year.

