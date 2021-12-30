Fashion
3 sustainable fashion concepts to discover
All Ready
What do you find at the intersection of the creative types of fashion, art and the globetrotter? Some seriously coveted sons Deck Concept Store in West Palm Beach.
Roberta Rosa and Ana Gomes founded the unique boutique last fall. Originally from Brazil, the two met when Rosa helped introduce beachwear brand Gomes PH Praia to the United States. Together they see fashion from a global perspective and intend to introduce new and emerging designers from around the world to Deck, while also creating a gathering space for those with similar interests through elements like a photo studio and a coworking space.
I created Deck so that I could share my passion with other people, says Rosa. She chose to start Deck in West Palm Beach not only because it could be a great place for business, but also because it was the place I fell in love with and wanted to live. Opening Deck made me love it even more, and I make amazing new friends, meet great designers, and collaborate with other unique entrepreneurs.
Slow mode
The last company of American Eagle and the parent company of Aerie AEO Inc., Unsubscribed is a consciously created slow-fashion brand with a new home on Worth Avenue. Inspired by the colors of sand and sunsets, the store is full of vintage furniture made from sustainable sources and natural textures. Working towards total sustainability, the Unsubscribe team only designs a few seasons a year and works with brands that directly support their own manufacturers and artisans. Unsubscribing is all about slowing down and celebrating the beauty of modern simplicity, says Jennifer Foyle, AEO’s Creative Director. Palm Beach has a relaxed yet luxurious feel combined with a beach vibe, making it the perfect location for Unsubscribes private label products and partner brands.
Ocean clothes
Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute has a new way for ocean lovers to wear their hearts on their sleeves. The research organization has partnered with West Palm Beach-based clothing company Carry to create a special collection with designs that honor the ocean and human health, aquaculture innovation and food security, technological innovation and national defense, and the conservation of marine ecosystems. Ten percent of shirt and sticker sales will benefit the organization. Making a difference is nothing new for Mang, whose team plants a mangrove swamp along a living coastline for every item sold and has planted more than 350,000 to date. The Mang x FAU Harbor Branch Collection is available for purchase until the end of this month.
