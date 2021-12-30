We only wore Oh Polly dresses for the holiday season and we obsessed

Oh Polly is a place I have never bought before.

The online fashion retailer offers incredibly luxurious dresses, so the idea of ​​testing out looks for the holiday season was exciting to say the least.

I love a good dress buy, but like a lot of women in their 30s … I don’t go out that much, so spending a lot on something that I’m only going to wear a few times is just never an option.

So, now I had the opportunity to work with an amazing brand – it gave me the chance to see everything that is going on around the quality of their dresses.

I tried three of their latest versions, including one from their new Elixir collection.

Here are my thoughts.

Until just a few months ago, the thought of putting on anything to tighten the figure made me squirm – but with a stone and a half since the lockdown made me stack the pounds, I’ve been now finally ready to wear some pretty skin-tight numbers.









I love the fit of this dress.

I’m still aware of my tummy, but the corset fit keeps you in the right place.

It also gives a nice shape to your buttocks with its gathered fabric.

One thing I will say is that I felt a million dollars as soon as I put it on – and it could definitely pass as a casual dress for a special event or a romantic evening.

The fabric is beautiful and it’s nice and soft to the touch.

I have to say I would gladly pay 62 for this dress, it is certainly luxurious.

Dress – 62

Rating – 5/5









This dress felt so playful.

I put on a pair of heels, scraped my hair back and it was so much fun to wear.

The shape on the bust is gorgeous and I love that it has this open back strap.

This is another great fabric that puckers up all of your curves so you don’t feel so embarrassed.

I feel like 58 is a good price for a perfectly structured dress with an asymmetrical hem to make your legs look even longer

Rating: 5/5









I mean, this one would’ve been an absolute denial for me in the past.

It’s VERY close to the figure and with its pretty straightforward styling and tacky fabric it really clung to those curves.

But, in fact, I felt so good in it and felt like a slick hairstyle with this one that really set it off.

The Elixir collection is the most perfect line for the holiday season – and you can also pick up this high sine wave stretch jersey dress in burgundy.

For just $ 50 you can get this jaw-dropping dress – and if you like to play it safe with black … at least it’s a sleek silhouette unlike any other regular LBD! (Little black dress for those who don’t know!)

Rating: 5/5