Dua Lipa stuns in green dress on red carpet after split from Anwar Hadid





Newly single Dua Lipa in a sequined lime green dress as she attends LuisaViaRoma’s winter performance for UNICEF on Wednesday. The 26-year-old singer wore a vibrant dress during the event, which was held in St. Barths in the Caribbean, which ensured that all eyes were on her. Dua Lipa Stuns In Lime Green Dress Dua posed for photos in front of the leafy backdrop at the UNICEF event held in St. Barts in the Caribbean. She showcased her amazing body in the green dress, which consisted of a sheer sequined dress over a lime green bodysuit. The British Grammy Award winner rocked her dark brown hair in a sleek blow-dried style and she accessorized it with striking pink hoops. VIDEO THINGS OF THE DAY Related: Did Dua Lipa Make Her $ 16 Million Net Worth Just Through Music? The singer also gave a performance at the charity gala, wearing a sparkling green outfit. In videos posted online from the event, the beauty is seen dancing with backing performers with the light catching her sparkling ensemble. Dua Lipa poses for red carpet pics after parting The ‘New Rules’ singer recently split from her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid after two years together. The rumors started after Lipa began traveling between Los Angeles and London to work on her new album, while Hadid remained in New York. The former couple had kept their relationship mostly private, although they posted photos of each other on Instagram, both sharing images from their Halloween party this year. Lipa had been publicly closer with famous Anwar siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Related: Here’s When Fans Started Noticing Bella Hadid’s Changing Face She had often been seen and photographed alongside the model sisters. Rumors of her and Anwar’s relationship began after she was seen at the two girls’ birthday party. They confirmed their relationship by appearing together at the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show in September 2019. Controversy followed the couple after Hadid expressed anti-vaccination sentiments. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she met Hadid’s younger brother at a barbecue, then approached him through her DMs. The couple spent most of 2020 in isolation at the family farm in Anwar, Pennsylvania. She admitted that she enjoys the leisurely pace of life and uses the downtime to improve her riding skills.

The brunette beauty is clearly doing well, posting a series of hot pics of herself over the holiday season. She landed a storm in the grounds of Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, where she recently stayed. Next: All The Ladies Anwar Hadid Has Been Linked To, In Chronological Order

