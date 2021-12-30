Mom drops TEN dress sizes and loses nearly seven stones after being left “horrified” by photos of herself

A mom who was horrified by her appearance in photos is now happy to pose for the camera – after losing nearly seven stones.

Claire Druce, 40, was shocked when she saw what she looked like in family Christmas photos from last year.

Her appearance had started to make her “depressed” after she became obese after giving birth to her eldest child Jack in 2012.

It was then that Claire decided to make a serious change, to give up junk food and start walking 10 km a day,

And just a year later, the Telford mom-of-four went from 19 stones to 12 five-ounce stones.

After dropping ten dress sizes, from 22 to 12, she shared how thrilled she was to be in this year’s Christmas photos with her family.

She said: "I'm so excited to be in the Christmas pics this year – I feel so much better about myself.











“Now I am creating memories that I will cherish and feel good about. I knew I was tall before, but I hadn’t realized how serious it was.

“It hurt a lot to realize that I was actually morbidly obese. I look huge in these photos: I was really shocked.”

It was her weight that made Claire too afraid to be photographed or even to leave the house.

She was shocked to see her size in photos of her making a cave and watching children Jack, nine, Eve, six, Isabelle, four, and Amelia, one, open their gifts in 2020.





The NHS website told her that, weighing 19 stones, she was morbidly obese.

Claire drank seven cups of tea a day, each containing five spoons of sugar.

She also used to binge on a double serving of Frosties for breakfast, followed by three KitKats or a whole packet of cookies for a snack.

For lunch, she would have a whole baguette with ham, cheese and crisps, then snack on chocolate until dinner time – when she had double portions of an easy meal from the freezer or at least take out. three times per week.











The stay-at-home mom also consumed six liters of squash full of double-strength sugar per week and two bags of candy shared by the family.

Now she enjoys a serving of granola or muesli for breakfast, flat bread and salad for lunch, and brown carbs like pasta and rice for dinner.











And she also makes sure to stick to the recommended portions and snacks of fruits and vegetables.

Claire bought an elliptical trainer on Facebook for 20 in February, lost the first stone in April, and felt fit enough to leave home for two-mile walks.

Now she pushes Amelia in the stroller for two five-kilometer walks a day.

She said: “It’s so sad there are very few pictures of me and the children. Those Christmas pictures really depressed me.

“I was 14 stones when Jack was born and got bigger and bigger. Something clicked inside me when I saw these photos.

“I didn’t want the kids to remember me like that. I just quit all the snacks and sugar and started walking.

“I did it quite naturally. I just want people to know that you can be fit and eat well without spending a fortune or having to have surgery.”

