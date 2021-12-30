Fashion
Mom drops TEN dress sizes and loses nearly seven stones after being left “horrified” by photos of herself
A mom who was horrified by her appearance in photos is now happy to pose for the camera – after losing nearly seven stones.
Claire Druce, 40, was shocked when she saw what she looked like in family Christmas photos from last year.
Her appearance had started to make her “depressed” after she became obese after giving birth to her eldest child Jack in 2012.
READ MORE:‘It’s a wonder no one was hurt’: Terrifying CCTV shows car narrowly missed by punters as it plunges into beer garden
It was then that Claire decided to make a serious change, to give up junk food and start walking 10 km a day,
And just a year later, the Telford mom-of-four went from 19 stones to 12 five-ounce stones.
After dropping ten dress sizes, from 22 to 12, she shared how thrilled she was to be in this year’s Christmas photos with her family.
She said: “I’m so excited to be in the Christmas pics this year – I feel so much better about myself.
“Now I am creating memories that I will cherish and feel good about. I knew I was tall before, but I hadn’t realized how serious it was.
“It hurt a lot to realize that I was actually morbidly obese. I look huge in these photos: I was really shocked.”
It was her weight that made Claire too afraid to be photographed or even to leave the house.
She was shocked to see her size in photos of her making a cave and watching children Jack, nine, Eve, six, Isabelle, four, and Amelia, one, open their gifts in 2020.
Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester straight to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter
You can register very simply by following the instructions here
The NHS website told her that, weighing 19 stones, she was morbidly obese.
Claire drank seven cups of tea a day, each containing five spoons of sugar.
She also used to binge on a double serving of Frosties for breakfast, followed by three KitKats or a whole packet of cookies for a snack.
For lunch, she would have a whole baguette with ham, cheese and crisps, then snack on chocolate until dinner time – when she had double portions of an easy meal from the freezer or at least take out. three times per week.
The stay-at-home mom also consumed six liters of squash full of double-strength sugar per week and two bags of candy shared by the family.
Now she enjoys a serving of granola or muesli for breakfast, flat bread and salad for lunch, and brown carbs like pasta and rice for dinner.
And she also makes sure to stick to the recommended portions and snacks of fruits and vegetables.
Claire bought an elliptical trainer on Facebook for 20 in February, lost the first stone in April, and felt fit enough to leave home for two-mile walks.
Now she pushes Amelia in the stroller for two five-kilometer walks a day.
She said: “It’s so sad there are very few pictures of me and the children. Those Christmas pictures really depressed me.
“I was 14 stones when Jack was born and got bigger and bigger. Something clicked inside me when I saw these photos.
“I didn’t want the kids to remember me like that. I just quit all the snacks and sugar and started walking.
“I did it quite naturally. I just want people to know that you can be fit and eat well without spending a fortune or having to have surgery.”
Subscribe to MEN newsletters to get the latest sports news, news, current affairs and more by following this link
Sources
2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/uk-news/mum-drops-ten-dress-sizes-22607999
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]