Fashion
7 fashion exhibitions to visit in 2022
In 2022, there are plenty of fashion exhibitions to enjoy – from Alber Elbazs’ Paris Fashion Week tribute show that is treated in a museum in Paris to a focus on menswear in London, an ongoing celebration of American fashion in New York and a retrospective on late fashion designer Gianni Versace in the Netherlands to end the year. To help you plan your next show, FashionUnited is sharing its seven must-see exhibitions that will open in 2022.
The Palais Galliera will host the parade tribute to Alber Elbaz Love Brings Love
The AZ Factory Love Brings Love runway tribute to celebrate the late Alber Elbaz and his contribution to fashion during Paris Fashion Week on October 5, is transformed into an exhibition at the Palais Galliera fashion museum in Paris.
The tribute exhibition will run from March 5 to July 10, 2022 and will feature the 45 participating fashion houses and designers who have created bespoke creations inspired by Albers’ heritage or a special version of an iconic silhouette, including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Chloe, Dior, Christopher John Rogers, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Grace Wales Bonner and Louis Vuitton.
The one-of-a-kind exhibition, curated by Alexandre Samson, will immerse visitors in the full parade experience. It will reproduce the alphabetical order of the show, effects, music and lights to honor the fashion designer who died in April shortly after launching his first collection for his new business AZ Factory.
V&A puts men’s fashion in the spotlight in 2022
The V&A Museum in London opens its first major men’s clothing exhibition, Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, with looks by Harris Reed, Gucci, Grace Wales Bonner, Rick Owens, JW Anderson, Comme des Garons, Raf Simons and Craig Green.
From March 19 to November 6, 2022, the exhibition will celebrate the power, artistry and diversity of male attire and appearance, with over 100 looks from legendary fashion designers and rising stars, as well as 100 historical treasures and acclaimed works of art.
The exhibition will be thematically presented in three galleries, tracing how men’s fashion has been shaped and reshaped over the centuries and how designers, tailors and artists, along with their clients and models, have constructed and interpreted masculinity. and deciphered it.
It aims to showcase the masculinities possible across the centuries, from the Renaissance to the global contemporary, with outfits worn by familiar faces interspersed throughout. This will include looks from Harry Styles, Billy Porter and Sam Smith to David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich, highlighting and celebrating the multiplicities of male sartorial self-expression, dressing beyond the binary.
Claire Wilcox and Rosalind McKever, co-curators of Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear, said in a statement: Menswear is experiencing an unprecedented period of creativity. It has long been a powerful mechanism for encouraging conformity or expressing individuality. Rather than a linear or definitive story, it is a journey through time and genre.
The exhibition will bring together historical and contemporary looks with art that reveals how masculinity was achieved. It will be a celebration of the male wardrobe, and everyone is invited to join us.
The Royal Collection to Celebrate Queens’ Platinum Jubilee
In 2022, the queen will celebrate her story Platinum Jubilee with three special exhibitions marking important occasions during Her Majesty’s reign, accession, coronation and jubilees, in the official royal residences of the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Platinum Jubilee: The Queens Accession will be at the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace from July 22 to October 2, 2022, featuring portraits of the Queen taken by Dorothy Wilding alongside Her Majesty’s personal jewelry worn for portrait sessions. . This will include The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Victoria Mary of Teck, later Queen Mary, on the occasion of her marriage to the future King George V in 1893.
While the Platinum Jubliee: The Queens Coronation exhibition will be held at Windsor Castle from July 7 to September 26, 2022, featuring the Coronation Gown and Succession Gown designed by British fashion designer Sir Norman Hartnell worn by the Queen for his coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953 will be on display.
The final exhibition at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will run from July through September, featuring outfits worn by Her Majesty on certain occasions to celebrate the Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees. This will include the royal couturier Sir Hardy Amies’ pink silk crepe and chiffon dress, coat and stole for the Queen’s 1977 Silver Jubilee, which will be on display along with the matching hat designed by Simone Mirman with flower heads hanging from silk stems.
Africa Fashion opens in London
The Londons V&A Museum will celebrate the irresistible creativity, ingenuity and unstoppable global impact of contemporary African fashion with a African Fashion opening of the exhibition in June 2022.
The exhibition is curated by Dr Christine Checinska, the new curator of the African Fashion and African Diaspora Museum and will celebrate the vitality and innovation of Africa’s vibrant fashion scene, and explore how music and the visual arts are a key component of Africa’s cultural renaissance. .
From June 11, 2022 to April 16, 2023, Africa Fashion will bring together more than 250 objects, drawn from the personal archives of a selection of influential contemporary African fashion designers of the mid-20th century, such as Shade Thomas-Fahm, Chris Seydou, Kofi Ansah and Alphadi, alongside textiles and photographs from the V & As collection.
Commenting on the exhibit, Dr Christine Checinska, V&A Curator of African Fashion and the African Diaspora, said in a statement: The exhibit will showcase African fashion as a self-defining art form that reveals the richness and diversity of African histories and cultures.
To present all the fashions in such a vast region would be tempting the impossible. Instead, Africa Fashion will celebrate the vitality and innovation of a selection of fashion designers, exploring the avant-garde work of the 20th century and the creatives at the heart of this eclectic and cosmopolitan scene today. hui. We hope this exhibition will spark a renegotiation of the geography of fashion and be a game-changer for the field.
The Costume Institute continues to focus on American fashion
The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York opens the second part of his exhibition devoted to American fashion on May 7, 2022, in the American Wing period rooms
Part Two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives related to the intricate and layered histories of these spaces featuring historical and contemporary clothing for women and men dating from the 18th century to the present day. in thumbnails.
There will be a series of three-dimensional cinematic stills produced in collaboration with renowned American directors. These stagings will explore the role of clothing in shaping American identity and address the intricate and overlapping stories of the bedrooms.
Both exhibitions will run until September 5.
Design Museum to celebrate Bethany Williams
London Fashion Week designer Bethany Williams will be celebrated by the Design Museum in spring 2022 with a new exhibit embracing the discussion of social and environmental issues. The free exhibition will explore Williams’ social and environmental work, with pieces from collaborations with community projects and objects made from recycled materials.
The exhibition will also include work produced by the London-based designer as part of the Emergency Designer Network to create PPE during the pandemic.
Groninger Museum to present retrospective on Gianni Versace
The late Gianni Versace, described by the Groninger Museum as one of fashion’s most influential couturiers, will be the focus of the Gianni Versace retrospective exhibition, which runs from December 2, 2022 to May 7, 2023.
The exhibition will be a colorful, daring and emotional exhibit that honors Versace and his avant-garde designs, will feature men’s and women’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, designs, interior decorations and images from the legendary catwalks of the glory days of Italian designers between 1989 and 1997.
Curated by Versace experts Karl von der Ah and Saskia Lubnow, all items on display are original pieces from international private collections and will highlight how Versace linked fashion to music, photography and graphics and opened up the way to the transformation of fashion shows and advertising. campaigns in works of art.
