9 fashion trends were ready to go in 2021





There are a few things we would probably all like to leave behind in 2021, the Omicron variant, the pingdemia and the wine and cheese business meeting scandals and there have been some sartorial fads that we’ve seen enough of. Also. As we wholeheartedly embrace fashion experimentation, here are some viral fashion trends that we hope won’t hit in 2022. 1. Skirts over pants < style="display:block;padding-top:158.3607%"/> (Jonathan Brady / AP) There’s one overwhelming theme to this list, and it’s the resurgence of trends from the 2000s. Remember when you inexplicably wore skirts over pants? This questionable look seems to have made a comeback, but with a red carpet upgrade as modeled by Cush Jumbo at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September. Everything would be fine if this fad was just a flash in the pan. 2. Logomania This year there has been a trend for collaborations between Balenciaga and Gucci, Fendi and Versace, Skims and Fendi (again). This means that the haute couture shows were dominated by hybrid collections all covered with numerous logos. Logomania has been building for some time, and this new era of collaborations means it has taken it to the next level. Our New Year’s wish is a more stripped-down approach to fashion, where logos aren’t everything. 3. Belt skirts In a throwback to the Christina Aguileras Dirrty era that no one asked for, belted skirts made a comeback at Milan Fashion Week thanks to Miu Miu. These are skirts so small that you can barely sit on them. 4. Loose jeans Gen Z has apparently proclaimed the end of skinny jeans and this has led to an increase in uber baggy pants. Example: Adam Sandler was named the Hottest Celebrity Style Star in Googles Year in Search, and is known for his baggy pants and tops. 5. Trucker caps Another staple of the 2000s, the trucker cap popularized by Von Dutch and celebrities like Paris Hilton in the 2000s has slowly crept into our Instagram feeds this year. They haven’t even had a modern update, they look exactly like they did 15 years ago (plus people even style them with tiny handbags under the shoulders for a real vibe of return). Hulu is ensuring our continued fascination with trucker hats, with the release of a new docusery titled The Curse Of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For. 6. Extreme halter tops Extreme crop tops dominated in 2020, and the 2021 version of this risky trend was all about halter tops. This look can be achieved with just a scarf, cleverly crossed over your chest and tied behind your neck. We were absolutely not averse to showing off a little skin, but this trend just doesn’t seem so sure! 7. Corsets An obsession with Bridgerton pervaded the first part of the year, sparking a new love for corset tops. While there have certainly been some cute options, the look has become far too ubiquitous to be ready for anything new in 2022. 8. Oversized tailor A chic baggy blazer has a time and place, but the oversized tailoring trend has been taken to the next level this year. We just weren’t sure we could get on board with baggy pants practically dragging the floor, it looks like a nightmare. 9. Square toe sandals It was the overwhelming trend for summer shoes: square-toed models, most often seen with lots of straps and in bright colors. The style has been described as finned shoes once you hear that it’s hard to shake the image. The best videos delivered daily Watch the stories that matter, straight from your inbox Fashion TrendsPA

