Red silk mini dress by Siara-Photo-Hollywood Life

Siara looked incredibly sexy in a bright red silk mini dress when she posted numerous photos that modeled her outfit.

When it comes to this Siara, 36, One of the things for sure is that she still looks sexy. This is exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. The singer posted a slideshow of photos cradling a silky red mini dress with the caption “Lady in Red” with a red heart.

Ciara styled the dress from her LITA by Ciara clothing line in different ways. In the first photo in the slideshow, I wore the dress over a tight white T-shirt. In the second photo, Ciara threw off her t-shirt and instead wore only a dress with no bra underneath.

The silky mini featured a spaghetti strap and cleavage cowl neck that showed off a loose neckline. She pulled up the side of the skirt to show off Her toned legs, while the diamond choker necklace completes the look.

In the last photo, Ciara wore a dress over the t-shirt again, but this time she added black leather mid-calf combat boots with an edgy twist. His charm, Ciara kept her brunette hair very tight, her voluminous curls swept sideways, and her sultry smoky eyes and subtle red lips perfected her look.

Ciara has recently gained a lot of attention when it comes to sexy photography. The other day, she posted a photo of herself from behind, cradling the neon lights. Green bikini Hold a 10-1 rum bottle next to it. She said in the photo “TTO & [sun emoji] Great way to start the week! “

In the photo, Ciara rocked a halterneck bikini top with a pair of matches. High waist bottom It was cheeky to the side and revealed his tight appearance. She laid her hair down on the salty waves of the beach and brushed it back over her shoulders.