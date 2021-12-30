Virginia Tech Postpones Saturday’s Men’s Basketball Game Against Pitt | Virginie Tech





For the second time this week, Virginia Tech had to postpone a men’s basketball game.

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that Saturday’s home game with Pittsburgh has been postponed because Tech remains on COVID-19 protocols.

Tech (8-5, 0-2 ACC) had announced on Monday that the team was in COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday’s game in North Carolina.

A Tech spokesperson declined to say Thursday how many people in the program tested positive for COVID-19. But the spokesperson said Thursday that Tech had not had to suspend all men’s basketball activities.

Virginia Tech is still expected to host the state of North Carolina next Tuesday.

No new date for the UNC and Pitt games has been announced, but Tech expects a new date for the UNC game to be announced next week.

The Hokies last played Duke on December 22. Technical reserve Jalen Haynes did not make this trip. A Tech spokesperson said that night Haynes was unavailable but declined to say if it was because Hayes was on COVID-19 protocols.

The Tech players returned to campus on Sunday after their Christmas vacation.

Men’s teams from Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech are also on COVID-19 protocols.

According to policies established by the ACC Medical Advisory Group, a person who tests positive should be isolated for at least 10 days from the date of testing positive or symptom onset. But a vaccinated person who tests positive can be released from isolation once they are asymptomatic and have had two negative tests 24 hours apart; or after seven days have passed since the first positive test, symptoms improve, the person has been fever-free for 24 hours, and the person has tested negative within 24 hours of clearing.

Also under ACC protocols, a person who must self-quarantine due to contact tracing can be released from quarantine after seven days if they have no symptoms and no positive test. Fully vaccinated and asymptomatic individuals who have been identified during contact tracing do not need to be quarantined, under ACC protocols.

