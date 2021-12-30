The Seasons Best Fashion, Design & Photography Books on the Coffee Table – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and offers are accurate at time of posting, but may be subject to change.

What defines a stunning photo? Is it gorgeous architecture, alluring fashion editorials, or a compelling celebrity portrayal?

The latest generation of tabletop books strive to answer these questions, offering a wealth of exceptional images across a wide variety of genres. From unseen vintage photos of Frank Sinatra to interior design and architectural showcases worthy of lust and dazzling images of coveted gemstones, some of the best coffee table books on fashion, design and photography offer choices. irresistible for all tastes and all budgets. Here’s a look at 10 of the newest titles worth buying.

The Stahl House: Case Study 22, The Making of the Modernist Icon by Bruce Stahl, Shari Stahl Gronwald and Kim Cross (Chronicle Chroma)

If you have ever admired the Stahl House, the house in the Hollywood Hills in 1960 designed by Buck and Carlotta Stahl and produced by architect Pierre Koenig, this book offers unseen photos and details provided by the adult children of the Stahl on this mid-century modern design icon. The Stahl house also explores how the house gained its own fame as a backdrop for fashion campaigns and celebrity portraits, as well as films that include Galaxy Quest and Corrina, Corrina.

Tom Ford 001 & 002 Deluxe by Tom Ford (Rizzoli)

In November, designer and director Tom Ford released 002, the sequel to his 2004 memoir, in which he discusses the second chapter of his life and the milestone events that included fatherhood and the launch of his eponymous brand for women. Now the two tomes have been combined into a luxury package in a chic case. Details include a signed Tom Ford bookplate.

Peter Marino: The Architecture of Chanel by Peter Marino (Phaidon)

He’s been designing Chanel boutiques for 25 years, and now Peter Marino is celebrating his long-standing collaboration with the iconic French label with this explanatory look at their partnership. Marino, the New York-based architect and designer who also designed splashy spaces for Louis Vuitton, Bulgari and Dior, shares a behind-the-scenes look at details that have entered Chanel boutiques around the world, from Tokyo to New York. , Osaka to Chicago and points beyond (he’s currently working on the redesign of the brand’s Rodeo Drive store).

Yachts: the impossible collection by Miriam Cain (Assouline)

Fans of the chic nautical lifestyle enjoyed by the celebrities and the mega-rich will appreciate this painstakingly detailed look at the history of yachting, from the racing ships and sleek ships of the early 1900s to the high-tech models that dominate. currently the industry. Part of Assouline’s “Impossible Collection” series, this expensive book is not only comprehensive, it is also chock-full of wonderful photographs.

Santa Fe Modern: contemporary design in the high desert by Helen Thompson and Casey Dunn (The Monacelli Press)

While modernism largely dominates current architecture and interior trends, Modern Santa Fe explores how some of the best examples of this design theme can be found in the American Southwest. While many of the spectacular homes featured in the book could reside almost anywhere in the world, Santa Fe Modern offers compelling insight into why the marriage of home design and its surrounding environment is so vital.

Frank Sinatra has a cold by Gay Talese and Phil Stern (Taschen)

In 1965, Gay Talese wrote for Squire what is still considered the ultimate celebrity profile, the result of a scheduled interview with Frank Sinatra that never happened because the legendary artist was not feeling well. Almost 60 years later, Talese’s famous story has been turned into a book with this treatment by Taschen, which includes Talese’s notes and handwritten pages and numerous photographs of Sinatra by Phil Stern, who captured images from ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes for four decades.

Sapphire: a celebration of color by Joanna Hardy (Thames & Hudson)

Jewelry enthusiasts know Britain-born Joanna Hardy as one of the world’s foremost gemologists, and this book complements her ‘Big Three’ trilogy: Gems of 2014 emerald, 2017 Ruby, and now Sapphire, which explores fascination through history with these captivating blue gems. Some of the world’s most famous examples of stone are featured, including the Bulgari necklace with a 52.72-carat sugarloaf cabochon sapphire, which Richard Burton gifted to Elizabeth Taylor for her 40th birthday in 1972.

Vanity Project: A Fashion and Celebrity Story styled by Dave Thomas (Unicorn Publishing Group)

Lionel Richie and John Legend wrote the introduction and afterword to this retrospective which showcases the work of Londoner Thomas, a pioneer in the world of celebrity styling. Thomas’ three decades of styling have included work for everyone from Boy George (who also conducted interviews for the book) to Britney Spears, Sting and the Spice Girls. Proceeds from the book benefit The Prince’s Trust, a charity that helps struggling youth get back on their feet; Thomas received a grant from the Prince’s Trust in his early years and Prince Charles asked him to write the book.

The book of men’s fashion by Phaidon Editors and Jacob Gallagher (Phaidon)

This A-to-Z collection of all things menswear is a must-have for fashion libraries, documenting over 200 years of men’s style history, from tailors and milliners to designers such as Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren and fashion influencers from Elvis Presley to A $ AP Rocky.

Helmut Newton. Heritage by Matthias Harder and Philippe Garner (Bags)

Provocative, seductive, elegant and voyeuristic: Helmut Newton’s photography continues to fascinate precisely because he broke rules and defied boundaries, among the reasons his editorial fashion images Vogue and She in the 1990s are considered emblematic examples of the genre. Taschen compiled the 424 pages Helmut Newton. Heritage as an accompaniment to a Berlin retrospective in exhibition until May 2022, and this glimpse into the depth and breadth of her work includes celebrity portraits of Charlotte Rampling, Catherine Deneuve and other prominent stars.