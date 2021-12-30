The spotlight must now turn to the rich men for whom Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked girls | Gaby Hinsliff

ghislaine Maxwell is going to jail, and for a very long time indeed. Prince Andrews, decades-old good friend and regular guest of Donald Trump at his Florida Retreat, was found guilty of treating and trafficking girls for sexual purposes in a verdict that will reverberate at the highest levels of the transatlantic establishment. No more Balmoral invitations for the woman who turned vulnerable teens into sex toys for rich men, and no more meeting friendly newspaper editors, either. No more private jets or haughty instructions to staff to keep their mouths shut, even while they stall discarded vibrators from the bedroom floor. And arguably more public sympathy of the type Rachel Johnson expressed recently in the Spectator, fondly recalling Ghislaine’s mischievous eyes as she flirted with a young Boris Johnson in Oxford, back when neither of them had ever heard of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. For all that Maxwell’s lawyers have sought to portray his accusers as gold diggers suing for damages from Epstein’s estate, the lesson many will take from this case is that the rich are far more often protected by their money and their relationships than they make them vulnerable.

Well, now the world can finally see the seedy billionaire and his predatory girlfriend for who they were. Much like the guilty verdict rendered to Harvey Weinstein almost two years ago, the result goes to some extent to restore faith in the broken principle that no one should be above the law. Yet there is still something deeply unsatisfying about it. That the woman who procured daughters for Epstein and his wealthy friends will now die in prison, while the men involved remain free to live their lives or (in Epstein’s case) out of the reach of any mortal judge, causes a persistent feeling of unfinished business.

It goes without saying that Ghislaine Maxwell is not the victim here. Although her lawyers made much of the fact that Epstein’s prison suicide left her carrying the box of her crimes, suggesting that the rage against him was unfairly projected on her, the prosecution argued to more convincingly than it was in fact critical to the business. A lonely middle-aged man asking teenage girls to visit his ranch is creepy, but the same invitation from a couple seems respectable, even benevolent. From an early age, children are instilled with the idea that if they are lost or frightened, they should first seek help from a police officer and, failing that, a woman. The girls Maxwell lured into her boyfriend’s clutches were reassured by the presence of an older woman and it is the betrayal of this feminine confidence that seems so monstrous. As these vulnerable teens looked to her for help, she groomed them for sexual exploitation, normalizing the evil culture at all going inside her mansion. Get rid of the yachts and servants and all the other pitfalls of a billionaire lifestyle, and there is terribly little that separates Maxwell from this tiny but grotesque pantheon of delinquent women apparently so desperate to be loved that ‘They get along with their abusive fantasy partners, even to the point of helping persuade someone else’s daughter into a car.

We may never know if Maxwell pulled her own punches from this twisted game or if she was just too damaged to resist, conditioned perhaps as friends have suggested by a childhood in the shadow of her. bully father, the late magnate Robert Maxwell. But the poor little rich girl’s thesis does not square with some of the stories her accusers have told in court, which involve a woman accustomed to handling problems the way only the rich can: by paying someone to make them go away. .

Kate, who was 17 when she first met the couple, recalled Maxwell complains about Epstein’s voracious sexual appetite and asks if I know anyone who could come and give Jeffrey a blowjob because it was a lot to her, just as she might ask for recommendations for a butler or a pool boy except in this case it was imperative that they be young. Carolyn, who was 14 when she was first paid to give Epstein one of her infamously sexualized massages, described how Maxwell felt her breasts and buttocks much like she was checking cattle for sale, and concluded that she had an amazing body for Mr. Epstein and his friends. And it is on these anonymous friends that the spotlight must now fall.

The first and most obvious in the crosshairs are the men against whom direct allegations have been made, foremost among them Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre, who is currently trying to bring a civil action against the prince accusing him of sexual assault which he has vehemently and repeatedly denied, can only be encouraged by a verdict which she hailed with a sharp tweet, arguing that Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. Whether his trial succeeds or fails, however, the unmasking of his good friend Ghislaine as a convicted sex trafficker makes it nearly impossible to envision a return to the royal duties of cutting the ribbon for the prince.

But there are many more prominent men who have flown on Epstein’s planes, enjoyed his lavish parties, even spent the night in one of those mansions adorned with sticky erotic art, and say ‘they saw nothing wrong. Was he just so discreet that no one could have suspected anything? Or could it be that a predilection for teenage girls just doesn’t seem so shocking, in a world of wealthy men where swapping an aging first wife for someone barely older than your daughter doesn’t matter?

Meanwhile, in the United States, there are troubling questions to be answered about a long, strangely flat Epstein investigation that has left victims fearing they will never have a chance in court, and conspiracy theorists emerging for fill a legal vacuum. The fact that Maxwell held her tongue even when she was finally tried, refusing to testify in her own defense in a way that meant no compromising questions could be asked about the familiar names that dot the victims’ testimony , only encouraged the latter.

Some still hope that she could share what she knows now, since conviction has left her with nothing much to lose. The family’s decision to appeal makes that unlikely, at least in the near future, and it remains to be seen whether a woman who has traded over her relationships her entire life is able, even now, to turn against them. But she can’t be the only one who knows more than she says about this marred circle through which so many powerful men have evolved. Justice is surely neither done, nor seen to be done, until all their dirty little secrets are revealed.