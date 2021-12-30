Fashion
How Nightmare Alley costume designer Luis Sequeira brought vintage fashion to life [Interview]
You have the opportunity to show quite a rise and fall for Stan. How would you like to communicate this bow?
In the beginning, it was all about the fit, changing the fit, changing the color palette, changing between old and new, worn versus fresh, tweed versus elegant. At the beginning, the cut was fuller, more flaccid, very well worn; which gave it a basis of character. And then, when he moved to town, he gave up everything about that first part of the movie and created this new character with only the best tailored clothes, ties, silks, and hats. And so, it was wonderful to put together, what I would say, a collection of costumes that felt cohesive for this new person.
When he puts on these shows at his peak, was it vintage or created?
We built this. In fact, for the characters, we’ve probably built 90% of everything you’ve seen on screen. In many cases during the carnival we had to deal with all the characters being in the rain so we built everything and then aged so that the multiples were ready. And then with the tails, we built them. As far as the costumes go, we were fortunate to have original 1939 British government costumes that we were able to draw designs from, so we really got the precise style notes and fit of that era. for standing costumes.
What is unique about the costumes issued by the British government?
There was specific footage that you had to make a costume, and it would get a seal of approval. It had never been worn, had an original tag everywhere and we were fortunate to have been loaned by a private collector to duplicate them.
Given that your work is inspired by the character and Stan is so mysterious at times, how did he inspire you?
I think it was about consumption in the second part of the movie, where he was just consuming in the sense of providing that facade. A few times you’ll see a canary shirt in one shift and a wild tie in another and that was kind of a telltale little sign that he wasn’t quite complete. In the end, it’s this full circle thing that couldn’t get any worse than it does. I think it was really, in the second half, about consuming just finding out that his life was drawing closer and he was just putting on the armor.
You worked on “Nightmare Alley” for two years, didn’t you? Where did your work start?
I started in June 2019 and went to Europe to start collecting clothes, doing flea markets and antiques, and buying fabrics that I wanted to use in the movie. We took a break from production in the fall for a few weeks. And then we shot our urban aspect of the movie, then COVID hit and we were down, and we waited six months to start over. And then we started doing Carnival and had six weeks to prepare for Carnival, which seems like a long time, but all of the prep work that we had done before was largely null and void. These extras were no longer available, so we had to rearrange these people. We were done around Christmas so it was a really long process and I was grateful for the time because even during the down times it gave me the opportunity to really get away from the city and focus really on the rural aspect of the film.
Sources
2/ https://www.slashfilm.com/720964/how-nightmare-alley-costume-designer-luis-sequeira-brought-vintage-fashion-back-to-life-interview/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]