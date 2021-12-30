How Nightmare Alley costume designer Luis Sequeira brought vintage fashion to life [Interview]

You have the opportunity to show quite a rise and fall for Stan. How would you like to communicate this bow?

In the beginning, it was all about the fit, changing the fit, changing the color palette, changing between old and new, worn versus fresh, tweed versus elegant. At the beginning, the cut was fuller, more flaccid, very well worn; which gave it a basis of character. And then, when he moved to town, he gave up everything about that first part of the movie and created this new character with only the best tailored clothes, ties, silks, and hats. And so, it was wonderful to put together, what I would say, a collection of costumes that felt cohesive for this new person.

When he puts on these shows at his peak, was it vintage or created?

We built this. In fact, for the characters, we’ve probably built 90% of everything you’ve seen on screen. In many cases during the carnival we had to deal with all the characters being in the rain so we built everything and then aged so that the multiples were ready. And then with the tails, we built them. As far as the costumes go, we were fortunate to have original 1939 British government costumes that we were able to draw designs from, so we really got the precise style notes and fit of that era. for standing costumes.

What is unique about the costumes issued by the British government?

There was specific footage that you had to make a costume, and it would get a seal of approval. It had never been worn, had an original tag everywhere and we were fortunate to have been loaned by a private collector to duplicate them.

Given that your work is inspired by the character and Stan is so mysterious at times, how did he inspire you?

I think it was about consumption in the second part of the movie, where he was just consuming in the sense of providing that facade. A few times you’ll see a canary shirt in one shift and a wild tie in another and that was kind of a telltale little sign that he wasn’t quite complete. In the end, it’s this full circle thing that couldn’t get any worse than it does. I think it was really, in the second half, about consuming just finding out that his life was drawing closer and he was just putting on the armor.

You worked on “Nightmare Alley” for two years, didn’t you? Where did your work start?

I started in June 2019 and went to Europe to start collecting clothes, doing flea markets and antiques, and buying fabrics that I wanted to use in the movie. We took a break from production in the fall for a few weeks. And then we shot our urban aspect of the movie, then COVID hit and we were down, and we waited six months to start over. And then we started doing Carnival and had six weeks to prepare for Carnival, which seems like a long time, but all of the prep work that we had done before was largely null and void. These extras were no longer available, so we had to rearrange these people. We were done around Christmas so it was a really long process and I was grateful for the time because even during the down times it gave me the opportunity to really get away from the city and focus really on the rural aspect of the film.